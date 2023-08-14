Emerey Gross has had tremendous success on the tennis court, winning gold, silver and bronze balls for top three finishes in United States Tennis Association championship tournaments while also winning team and doubles state championships as a freshman last fall at St. Joseph's Academy.

But the biggest accomplishment for the 15-year-old Gross — she turns 16 on Sept. 20 — came recently at the USTA National Championships in San Diego.

It was there that Gross was named the female recipient of the Bill Talbert Junior Sportsmanship Award. The boys winner was Dylan Tsoi of El Dorado Hills, Calif., who will continue his career at Yale.

"It is a prestigious award, especially considering that only one girl in the entire country wins it," said Troy Bray, the director of tennis at Creve Coeur Racquet Club and Gross' coach for four years. "It is a tribute to how she is perceived both on and off the court."

The award has been given out since 1987 to a junior player who exemplifies the finest qualities of sportsmanship in tournament play as well as one who maintains the finest traditions of the great sportsmen/women of tennis past and present.

The award is named after 1967 hall of famer Bill Talbert, who was highly regarded for his high standards of sportsmanship and is presented in conjunction with the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

"Doing well in tournaments is very important to me," said Gross, who began attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in January. "But this award means more to me than anything else. I was super excited when I heard that I won. I think it defines me as a person and shows that I can be fair and honest and be kind to everyone while always competing and fighting on the court."

The national tournament in San Diego was a perfect setting to receive the award, which happened Aug. 5.

"There was a draw of 196 in this tournament and it was super important to have the presentation in front of many of my friends," Gross said. "I have so much respect for the game of tennis and its players. I try to be kind and respectful to all my opponents and take responsibility for my performances on the court, whether I win or lose."

Gross has done a lot of winning on the court. She was ranked in the top 10 in the national rankings in the 12s and 14s and is currently ranked 74th in the 16s.

"Emerey is a tenacious competitor but is genuinely liked by everyone around her," Bray said.

Gross is the third player from St. Louis to win the award, which recognized four players from 1987-2013. The last 10 years the award has been given to just one boy and one girl from the United States.

Joey Gonzalez, who was a standout at Chaminade, won the boys award twice in 1987 and 1988. Former state champion Blair Strassner of John Burroughs won the girls honor in 1989.

"Emerey has a competitive desire inside that is unmatched," Bray said. "But on the outside she conducts herself as a professional with a smile on her face. Younger girls rally around her to soak up her confidence and positive outlook. Everything she does is contagious because her approach is genuine. It is so easy to work with Emerey as a coach. Her work ethic and love for the game is a coach's dream."

Gross is planning to play a national doubles tournament in Orlando and before returning to IMG for the fall semester, thus missing her sophomore season at St. Joseph's.

"I loved high school tennis and playing for St. Joe's," said Gross, who teamed with Abby Gaines to win the Class 3 doubles title after playing No. 1 singles for the Class 3 team champion Angels. "But I feel that IMG provides so many opportunities for my tennis. It has been fun here and I have met so many new friends."