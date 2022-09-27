Stewart's win at No. 1 singles helps Francis Howell claim GAC South team title

It appears that Francis Howell's Clair Stewart made the correct decision.

Stewart had a dilemma of sorts as the fall season began. The senior had split time in the past between tennis and cross country.

"It has been a constant struggle for me between those two sports," Stewart said. "I wasn't sure which was my true passion."

Stewart broke her leg three times in cross country and track, which may have been a determining factor in her choice to concentrate on tennis this fall.

It is working out quite well as the lefty captured the championship at No. 1 singles flight Tuesday in the GAC South Division girls tennis tournament at Timberland.

Stewart defeated Livia Votruba of Timberland in the championship match 6-2, 6-4.

"We know each other really well," Stewart said of Votruba. "We have been playing each other since we were 10. She is a really good player. I expected a lot of long rallies and high balls. The key against her is not to get caught up in her game and try to dictate the points myself."

Stewart won the final three games of the first set.

The second set included four consecutive breaks of serve. The final break came at 4-4 when Stewart broke to take the lead. Stewart finally held serve at love to close out the match.

"I just told myself that I needed to get it done," Stewart said. "I think the last game was my best game of the match."

The focus now for Stewart and the rest of her teammates is on the Class 3 District 3 Tournament, which will be played Friday and Saturday at Francis Howell Central.

Stewart, who has lost only to state medalist Khayli Buckels of Parkway South this season, will be looking to make her first state tournament appearance.

Stewart's win was crucial for the Vikings, who won the team title in the conference tournament.

Francis Howell built up a big lead by winning four of the five doubles flights Monday and held off a late charge by Liberty. The Eagles won four of the eight singles flights to make things interesting.

Francis Howell finished with 54.5 points. Liberty was close behind with 52.25.

The tournament title is another accolade for the Vikings in a special season. They defeated every conference opponent, including a 5-4 showdown over Liberty on Sept. 20. That was the lone league loss for the Eagles.

Francis Howell, which lost only against Parkway South in the second match of the season, has also won a pair of doubles tournaments.

The Vikings won at Francis Howell Central and Cape Girardeau, sweeping all flights in each of those tournaments.