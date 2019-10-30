Suburban, Blue division, 2019 girls tennis all-conference:
Player of the year: Mariah Savala, fr., McCluer South-Berkeley
Coach of the year: Beth Seibold, Ritenour
FIRST-TEAM SINGLES
Adriana Martinez, sr., Ritenour
Kenya Gomez, jr., Ritenour
FIRST-TEAM DOUBLES
Makayla Towns, jr., and Angie Barahona Castillo, so., Ritenour
Raquel Hankerson, sr., and Kante Fatima, jr., Hazelwood Central
SECOND-TEAM SINGLES
Angela Mason, jr., McCluer
Veronica Booker, jr., Ritenour
SECOND-TEAM DOUBLES
Booker and Tyra Smith, jr., Ritenour
Martinez and Gomez, Ritenour