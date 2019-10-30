Team up with us for 99¢

Suburban, Blue division, 2019 girls tennis all-conference:

Player of the year: Mariah Savala, fr., McCluer South-Berkeley

Coach of the year: Beth Seibold, Ritenour

FIRST-TEAM SINGLES

Adriana Martinez, sr., Ritenour

Kenya Gomez, jr., Ritenour

FIRST-TEAM DOUBLES

Makayla Towns, jr., and Angie Barahona Castillo, so., Ritenour

Raquel Hankerson, sr., and Kante Fatima, jr., Hazelwood Central

SECOND-TEAM SINGLES

Angela Mason, jr., McCluer

Veronica Booker, jr., Ritenour

SECOND-TEAM DOUBLES

Booker and Tyra Smith, jr., Ritenour

Martinez and Gomez, Ritenour

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.