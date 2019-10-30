Suburban, Green division, 2019 girls tennis all-conference:
Player of the year: Giselle Krikorian, so., Mehlville
Coach of the year: Terry Verstraete, Webster Groves
FIRST-TEAM SINGLES
Madison Riek, sr., Mehlville
FIRST-TEAM DOUBLES
Calli Hepfinger, so., and Molly Stevison, so., Webster Groves
Shya Prescott, jr., and Kennady Carte, sr., Hazelwood West
SECOND-TEAM SINGLES
Saniah Savala, sr., McCluer North
Lindsey Meyer, so., Pattonville
SECOND-TEAM DOUBLES
Gwen Acar, sr., and Izzy Heintz, sr., Webster Groves
Savala and Hannah Dinwiddle, jr., McCluer North