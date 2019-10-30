Team up with us for 99¢

Suburban, Green division, 2019 girls tennis all-conference:

Player of the year: Giselle Krikorian, so., Mehlville

Coach of the year: Terry Verstraete, Webster Groves

FIRST-TEAM SINGLES

Madison Riek, sr., Mehlville

FIRST-TEAM DOUBLES

Calli Hepfinger, so., and Molly Stevison, so., Webster Groves

Shya Prescott, jr., and Kennady Carte, sr., Hazelwood West

SECOND-TEAM SINGLES

Saniah Savala, sr., McCluer North

Lindsey Meyer, so., Pattonville

SECOND-TEAM DOUBLES

Gwen Acar, sr., and Izzy Heintz, sr., Webster Groves

Savala and Hannah Dinwiddle, jr., McCluer North

