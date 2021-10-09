Three Clayton entries earn Class 1 girls tennis state berths along with Duchesne's Beckemeier

"I would have rather played out the third set," Beckemeier said. "There is less margin for error. It was very nerve-racking. I just wanted to keep the ball in play until the point was over."

Beckemeier led 8-5 in the deciding tiebreaker before Sah won the next three points, one on a let cord. Sah saved a match point at 9-8, but Beckemeier had a service winner on her next chance, winning 11-9.

"My serves were better than usual," Beckemeier said. "Winning this match and getting to state means a lot to me. I wanted to do it before my senior year. I don't know what to expect at state. I am just going to have fun with it."

Nerves are usually not an issue for Clayton’s Singh, who is a sophomore. But they were early in her 6-3, 6-0 victory against Duchesne’s Lizzie Rothweiler.

"I was really nervous coming into the match and it got to me," Singh said. "But once I won the first set, I was able to clear my head and play my game."

Singh will be joined in Springfield by four teammates as Clayton won both sectional doubles matches at sectional.

Seniors Emma Sandquist and Madeline won in a match played Friday while sophomore Riley Reeves and freshman Riley Zimmerman won Saturday.