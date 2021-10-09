Three Clayton entries earn Class 1 girls tennis state berths along with Duchesne's Beckemeier

Nerves proved to be as big an opponent as the player across the net Saturday in the Class 1 Sectional 3 girls tennis individual tournament at Duchesne.
That is understandable as the winner of the four matches in the sectional round, which is only played in Class 1, advance to Missouri’s individual state tournament next weekend at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Duchesne's M.K. Beckemeier and Clayton's Aanya Singh in singles, along with a pair of Clayton doubles teams, were calm enough to earn a place in Class 1’s final 16.
It will be the first appearance at state for Beckemeier and Singh, who are the No. 1 singles player on their respective teams.
It was an especially gratifying win for Beckemeier, who was two games away from qualifying for state last season before falling short.
"I had a fresh slate this year and I didn't think about last year's match at all (Saturday)," said Beckemeier, who is a junior.
Nerves were evident at the start as Beckemeier lost the first set to Clayton sophomore Simone Sah before rallying for a 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 victory.
"I was really nervous," Beckemeier said. "I had to keep more balls in play and play with more consistency."
After Beckemeier dominated the second set, a 10-point super tiebreaker was used to determine the winner of the match — and the state qualifier.
"I would have rather played out the third set," Beckemeier said. "There is less margin for error. It was very nerve-racking. I just wanted to keep the ball in play until the point was over."
Beckemeier led 8-5 in the deciding tiebreaker before Sah won the next three points, one on a let cord. Sah saved a match point at 9-8, but Beckemeier had a service winner on her next chance, winning 11-9.
"My serves were better than usual," Beckemeier said. "Winning this match and getting to state means a lot to me. I wanted to do it before my senior year. I don't know what to expect at state. I am just going to have fun with it."
Nerves are usually not an issue for Clayton’s Singh, who is a sophomore. But they were early in her 6-3, 6-0 victory against Duchesne’s Lizzie Rothweiler.
"I was really nervous coming into the match and it got to me," Singh said. "But once I won the first set, I was able to clear my head and play my game."
Singh will be joined in Springfield by four teammates as Clayton won both sectional doubles matches at sectional.
Seniors Emma Sandquist and Madeline won in a match played Friday while sophomore Riley Reeves and freshman Riley Zimmerman won Saturday.
Clayton and Duchesne will see each other Monday as they play in the team sectional round at Westminster.