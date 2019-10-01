ST. PETERS — Livia Votruba has one major goal for her freshman season with the Timberland girls tennis team.
"I want to make it to the state tournament," Votruba said.
That was a lofty and probably unrealistic goal for Timberland in past seasons.
The Wolves were in the same sectional as Rock Bridge, which has won the last five Class 2 team state championships.
But this year the road to state is much smoother for Votruba and Timberland as Rock Bridge was aligned into a different section.
Votruba and Timberland continued spectacular seasons Tuesday in the Gateway Athletic Conference North-Central Tournament, which concluded at Fort Zumwalt East.
The Wolves, who are undefeated in the regular season with a match remaining Thursday against Troy Buchanan, clinched the team conference tournament championship Monday by winning the first four doubles flights. Livia Votruba and Callie Blake won at No. 1; Laila Votruba and Camille Carlton won at No. 2; Morgan Craft and Leah Wall were victorious at No. 3; while Emma Whitehead and Katie Manker won at No. 4.
Timberland carried that momentum into Tuesday and won the first six singles flights, led by Livia Votruba, who defeated Carly Torbit of Liberty 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Votruba, who has not lost a set this season, did not lose a game in the conference tournament.
"I thought I played pretty well," said Votruba, who took over the No. 1 singles spot this season from her sister, Laila. "I just try to get every ball back."
She was successful doing that in one of the hottest days in October in Missouri history.
"Livia is a very driven player," Timberland coach Jennifer Granicke said. "She hates to lose and she is very quick on her feet. She is a very consistent player."
Votruba has not been seriously challenged yet in her first high school season.
"I came into the season with no expectations," said Votruba, whose younger sister Lily is likely to join the team next season. "I don't like to look ahead. I just want to stay on track."
Like Votruba, Timberland has not been seriously challenged this season.
"I think the key was the addition of Livia," Granicke said. "That enabled our top three singles from last year to drop down a spot in the order. That shift has helped them and we have been very successful at the top four spots."
Those three players also were conference champions in singles Tuesday.
Laila Votruba, who is a southpaw (Livia is right-handed), beat Maitreyi Bhagat of Fort Zumwalt South, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Carlton defeated Grace Flinn of Liberty 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Blake beat Lily Goodman of Fort Zumwalt South, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
Timberland earned the sweep with wins by Craft at No. 5 and Wall at No. 6.
"It is a lot more realistic goal to make it to state without Rock Bridge in our sectional," Granicke said. "We really feel we can make it this season."
