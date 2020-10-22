Ursuline joins area powerhouses in first state semifinal team appearance

John Burroughs, Visitation, MICDS and Villa Duchesne are some of the elite girls tennis powers in the area.
All four are back in the team state semifinals Friday and Saturday in Springfield and are hoping to add to the championship success St. Louis players earned last weekend in the individual portion of the state tournament.
A fifth area school is just going to enjoy the experience of playing on the big stage.
Ursuline (8-4-1) will make its first state semifinal appearance when it faces Villa Duchesne (11-4) at 9 a.m. Friday in a Class 1 semifinal at Cooper Tennis Complex.
"I still haven't processed all of this," said Ursuline senior Anna Lamartina, who teamed with Courtney Leigh to finish fourth in Class 1 doubles in the individual tournament last weekend. "We know we are the underdogs, but we are just excited to still be playing."
Ursuline doesn't have the overall tennis pedigree of the other area players competing this weekend.
But the Bears have the most high school tennis experience.
Leigh, Lamartina, Leilei Kim, Quinn Cook and Keelin Quigley all are seniors and four-year players. Junior Maura Quigley is the lone underclassman in the starting lineup.
"This group of players is like a second family to me," Lamartina said. "With the COVID going around playing tennis and hanging out are the only normal things. We are just going to have a fun little weekend and play some tennis. We just need to go out there and stay optimistic."
The Bears did not look like a final four team during the regular season with a nondescript 4-4 record.
But they have won all four of their season matches, including a 5-3 win over Lutheran South in the sectional round and a 5-1 victory over Cape Notre Dame in the quarterfinals, which stamped their ticket to Springfield.
"This is a team which has gotten better with every match," Ursuline coach Suzy Ward. "It has been exciting to see them reach their potential. We always felt they could do this and they have proven it this year. It's a very special team and it really is a family. The girls have mutual respect for each other and everyone has contributed. It seems every match someone different has won the highlighted match."
Rain is in the forecast in Springfield. If the matches are forced inside, no spectators will be allowed. These restrictions are a result of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 guidelines.
Like Ursuline, Villa Duchesne is looking for its first team state title. The Saints feature senior Lizzie Barlow, who won the Class 1 singles title last weekend has been an individual state medalist all four years.
Visitation (9-2) and MICDS (8-3) face off in a Class 2 semifinal at noon Friday. Visitation, which has won five state titles including three in a row from 2010-2012, is looking for a triple crown. Sophia McLellan and her sister Suzanna, won the Class 2 doubles title while Laura Finnie won the Class 2 singles championship.
MICDS is led by talented freshmen Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li along with junior Journee White. The Rams are looking for their eighth state title but first since 2009.
John Burroughs (10-0) has won 10 state titles, including four of the last five. The Bombers play Rock Bridge (16-3), which has won 14 state championships, in a Class 3 semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Bombers, competing in the largest classification for the first time, have three seniors and three freshmen in their state lineup, led by Class 3 singles champion Lily Walther.
