Villa Duchesne earns first state team berth since 2014

Villa Duchesne is returning to the girls team tennis state tournament.
It will be the first trip to the final four since 2014 for the Saints, whose previous appearance before that was in 1997.
The Saints are going to Springfield with a lot of momentum and confidence after breezing through their two dual matches Monday in the Class 1 sectional at Villa Duchesne.
They defeated Duchesne in the sectional round and Marshall in the quarterfinals by identical 5-0 margins.
"This is a dream come true coming in my senior year since I will probably not be playing after this year," said Izzy Cancila, who transferred to Villa from Westminster before her junior season.
Cancilla, who had been told my two doctors that it would be impossible to play this season due to a bad knee, got clearance right before the season. She also will be competing in the Class 1 individual doubles tournament this week with sophomore Liza Brown.
Villa Duchesne (11-4) only has suffered losses this season against some of the best teams in the area and state.
Those include Class 3 state qualifier John Burroughs; Class 2 state qualifiers Visitation and MICDS; and Class 3 power St. Joseph’s.
"Playing those teams helps us tremendously at this time of the season," Villa Duchesne coach Brian Kirk said. "It's helped to prepare for what is coming at them."
Senior Lizzie Barlow, who is a three-time individual state medalist, said she is looking forward to her first experience in the team tournament.
"It's going to be great to be there with the whole team," said Barlow, who once again qualified for the individual singles tournament. "They are so fun and I think we can do something special this year."
And that something special could be a first ever Villa Duchesne tennis team title as the Saints try to take advance of the new classifications, which keep them away from the likes of John Burroughs, MICDS, Viz and Pembroke Hill.
Barlow was flawless Monday, winning all 22 of her completed games, including the clinching 6-0, 6-0 win over Marshall's Mariela Cruz in the quarterfinals.
Villa took control early against Marshall, losing just three games in the three doubles matches. Barlow teamed with freshman Alex Todorovich to win 8-0 at No. 1. Cancila and Brown, the state doubles qualifiers, lost just one game at No. 2 while sophomores Caroline Potter and Sophya Qureshi won 8-2 at No. 3.
All six Saints singles players won their first sets, with Todorovich and Barlow being the first to finish.
"I really don't know anything about the other teams we will be playing at state" Kirk said. "All I know is that we are playing very well right now. We have a very good team and we are going to play our tennis and see what happens."
