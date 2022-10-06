Villa Duchesne rallies from deficit in doubles to beat Parkway Central in district final

The Potter family vacation is going to have to be cut short by a day or two.

Villa Duchesne senior Caroline Potter and her Saints tennis team had their season extended Thursday after capturing the Class 2 District 3 girls team tennis championship by defeating Parkway Central 5-2 on the newly resurfaced courts at Parkway Central.

Villa Duchesne will now host powerful Ladue at 3:15 p.m. Monday in a Class 2 quarterfinal.

"I'd rather be playing," said Potter, who was on the road for a nine-hour trip to Frankfort, Mich., for a fall festival after taking celebration photos with her team after the first match on the new Central courts. "We know what to expect playing Ladue. They are very good, but we competed with them when we played them during the season (a 6-3 Ladue win)."

The Saints used a familiar formula in capturing the district title Thursday. They fell behind 2-1 after doubles, as was the case in the semifinals Tuesday against Westminster.

"I was a little nervous after doubles, but I knew we could get the job done in singles," Villa's Liza Brown said. "We were still confident."

Villa Duchesne has a pair of freshmen in its top three (Kennedy Silkebaken at No. 1 and Katie Todorovich at No. 3). But it was the seniors at the bottom of the singles order (Potter, Sophya Quershi and Brown) who led the way with singles wins Thursday (Todorovich won the clincher).

"The seniors don't mind where they are in the lineup," Villa coach Barbara Fox said. "They just want to win. They mean everything to this team. They are leaders on and off the court and are the type of girls we want to represent Villa. They have a lot of integrity and character."

They also know what it takes to be successful. The three seniors along with Alex Todorovich were a part of Villa's Class 1 state championship team in 2020.

They also realize the challenge that lies ahead Monday.

"Ladue is a very strong team," Brown said. "If we play our absolute best, we will have a chance."

Fox is excited to see how her team will respond to the underdog role.

"We've got nothing to lose," Fox said. "It was a great team effort and we will need to do the same Monday."

Parkway Central had its season end as a team although Emily Heller and Hayley Lerner already had advanced to the individual portion of the state tournament next week at Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield.

Heller and Lerner, who is the lone senior in the starting six for the Colts, tuned up for state with an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles over Silkebaken and Alex Todorovich. The Colts also got a win at No. 2 doubles as Evie Huff and Rachel Bivens beat Katie Todorovich and Brown, 8-4. Todorovich and Brown are state qualifiers in doubles.