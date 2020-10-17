Villa Duchesne's Barlow wins Class 1 singles title in dominant fashion

One of the first calls Lizzie Barlow made Saturday after winning the Missouri Class 1 girls tennis singles state championship was to her brother, Tom Barlow, who has quite the credentials in the sport of soccer.
Tom was Missouri’s Gatorade player of the year for the 2012-13 school year while he played at Chaminade. He was a four-year starter at the University of Wisconsin and led the Big Ten in scoring as a senior. He now played for the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer.
But the one thing missing from Tom Barlow's resume was a high school championship.
"I couldn't wait to tell him that I finally did it," said Lizzie Barlow, who wore a Red Bulls t-shirt for good luck while warming up for her state matches.
Lizzie Barlow finished seventh as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and third as a junior. She was not going to let anything stand in her way from reaching the top of the podium this year at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Barlow's performance was one of the most dominant in tournament history. She lost two games in her first match against Leiloni Payton of Lincoln College Prep on Friday and didn’t drop another in three more victories.
"All of the players were good," Barlow said. "I just really wanted to win this year and I was focused in each of the matches."
She finished the tournament Saturday with her third consecutive 6-0, 6-0 victory, winning the final against Emma Pawlitz of Lutheran South.
The conditions were quite windy, which is sometimes an equalizer. But nothing fazed Barlow.
"I knew it was windy for both of us so I just played and competed," Barlow said. "I'm just so excited to finish off such a fun year. I can't wait for next weekend."
The Saints are in the Class 1 team semifinals and will play Ursuline in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday. Bolivar and St. Joseph LeBlond are in the other Class 1 semifinal, with the winners playing Saturday in Springfield.
Barlow became only the second player in Villa Duchesne history to win a state title. Becky Sauer won the Class 1A-3A singles championship in 1993.
Villa Duchesne's doubles team of Izzy Cancila and Liza Brown advanced to the doubles championship match but fell in straight sets to Megan Roberts and Alexis Berry of Bolivar.
Two area schools had best-ever state finishes.
The second-place finish by Pawlitz was the best showing by any player at Lutheran South in singles. Jill Dierberg had the previous best, finishing third in 2001. Emily Dierberg and Lindsey Sullivan won a state doubles title for the Lancers in 1999.
Pawlitz did not lose a set in her first three matches, winning two of them 6-0, 6-0.
Courtney Leigh and Anna Lamartina of Ursuline advanced to the semifinals and had a school-best fourth-place finish in doubles.
