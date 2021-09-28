Votruba sisters help lead Timberland's GAC South title effort

WENTZVILLE — The Votruba sisters from Timberland have been the dominant girls tennis players from the Gateway Athletic Conference for the last several years.

Laila, Livia and Lily all competed at the state tournament last year and have lost just one singles match between them this season. That came when Laila moved from her No. 2 singles spot to No. 1 against Ladue.

The Votruba sisters all won their singles flights in the GAC South conference tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Timberland.

"They are a joy to coach," Timberland coach Jennifer Livergood said. "They are nice girls who have been great role models for the team. And, of course, they are very skilled and competitive tennis players."

Laila is the oldest of the three and realizes that the clock is ticking in her high school career.

"It's been a lot of fun, especially playing with my sisters," said Laila, a senior. "I am just happy to have made it this far and I am looking forward to these final days."

Laila appears to be peaking at the right time. She teamed with Lily to win the No. 2 doubles flight of the conference tournament Monday, defeating Sierra Ball and Morgan Smith of Fort Zumwalt West 8-4 in the final.