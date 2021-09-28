Votruba sisters help lead Timberland's GAC South title effort

WENTZVILLE — The Votruba sisters from Timberland have been the dominant girls tennis players from the Gateway Athletic Conference for the last several years.
Laila, Livia and Lily all competed at the state tournament last year and have lost just one singles match between them this season. That came when Laila moved from her No. 2 singles spot to No. 1 against Ladue.
The Votruba sisters all won their singles flights in the GAC South conference tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Timberland.
"They are a joy to coach," Timberland coach Jennifer Livergood said. "They are nice girls who have been great role models for the team. And, of course, they are very skilled and competitive tennis players."
Laila is the oldest of the three and realizes that the clock is ticking in her high school career.
"It's been a lot of fun, especially playing with my sisters," said Laila, a senior. "I am just happy to have made it this far and I am looking forward to these final days."
Laila appears to be peaking at the right time. She teamed with Lily to win the No. 2 doubles flight of the conference tournament Monday, defeating Sierra Ball and Morgan Smith of Fort Zumwalt West 8-4 in the final.
Laila did not lose a game in either of her two singles matches Tuesday in winning the No. 2 singles flight. She defeated Ellie Panke of Francis Howell 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match.
"I'm playing well right now," said Laila, the lone southpaw of the sisters. "I just hope it carries over to Saturday."
Laila, her sisters, and the rest of the Wolves squad, which has lost only to Ladue this season, will be competing in the Class 3 individual district tournament Saturday at Liberty. The field includes perennial power Rock Bridge,
It remains to be seen the lineup Livergood will use Saturday. Last year, Livia, who plays No. 1 singles, competed in singles while Laila and Lily were a doubles team. Laila and Lily earned state medals with an eighth place finish.
Livia and Lily will also enter the district on a high note after titles in the conference tournament to remain undefeated in singles for the season. Livia avenged a loss Monday in doubles to defeat Gabby St. Jean of Fort Zumwalt West in a 10-point super tiebreaker after Votruba and St. Jean had split sets.
St. Jean and Allyson Endsley defeated Livia Votruba and Irena Malek 9-8 at No. 1 doubles Monday.
Lily won her championship match over Simran Kaur of Francis Howell, 8-0 at No. 3 singles.
Timberland won six of the eight singles flights en route to the team title.
Morgan Craft won at No. 6, Emily Lyng at No. 7 and Carly Dockler at No. 8.
Fort Zumwalt West, which edged Francis Howell by one point to finish second in the six-team tournament, had a champion as Morgan Smith won at No. 4 singles.
Francis Howell's Hayleigh Martin was the champion at No. 5 singles.