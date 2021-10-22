Westminster falls in Class 1 girls team tennis final; Ladue advances to Class 2 title match

"This was a great season and (Friday) was a great experience," said Hackmann, who went 4-0 Friday in the semifinals and final. "The tennis season may be done, but our friendships are not. We spread so much positivity this season."

Hornburg said: "I was just thankful to be here. I think we all went out there and played our best."

Class 2

Ladue won its semifinal match in Class 2, defeating Grain Valley, 5-1.

The Rams won two of the three doubles matches and got singles wins from Megan Ouyang (No. 1), Saba Fajors (No. 2) and Nephthys Prothro (No. 5).

"We didn't know what to expect from Grain Valley, but they were tough, especially in doubles," Ladue coach Margaret Junker said. "I felt we got lucky to be up after doubles. It was good preparation for (Saturday)."

Ladue will face Barstow for the Class 2 championship at noon Saturday.

"Barstow is very, very strong at the top," Junker said. "I don't know how they are at the bottom. We will see. It should be a good final."