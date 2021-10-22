Westminster falls in Class 1 girls team tennis final; Ladue advances to Class 2 title match

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The best season in Westminster Christian Academy girls tennis program history came up just one victory short of a state championship Friday.
In fact, the Wildcats were within a match tiebreaker of winning it all before falling 5-4 to Kennett in the final of the Missouri girls team tennis state tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex.
In their first final four appearance, the Wildcats beat St. Joseph LeBlond 5-0 in the semifinals to earn the spot in the title dual match.
Westminster took a 2-1 lead after doubles, but Kennett won four of the singles matches to finish the season unbeaten and capture its first team tennis championship.
The title was determined by a cautiously played match tiebreaker at No. 5 singles. Kennett’s Macy Bazzell won it 10-7 against Westminster senior Kate Dempsey, who battled back from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits for a 6-6 tie before Bazzell won four of the final five points to cap the team’s perfect season.
"Winning would have been a bonus," Westminster coach Madeline Jolly Bishop said. "But what I wanted to see most was these girls compete and every one of my girls competed well. Kennett was just a little bit better. I am very proud of these girls."
The Wildcats got wins at No. 2 and 3 doubles and got singles wins from Ava Hornburg at No. 4 and Alexis Hackmann at No. 6.
"This was a great season and (Friday) was a great experience," said Hackmann, who went 4-0 Friday in the semifinals and final. "The tennis season may be done, but our friendships are not. We spread so much positivity this season."
Hornburg said: "I was just thankful to be here. I think we all went out there and played our best."
Class 2
Ladue won its semifinal match in Class 2, defeating Grain Valley, 5-1.
The Rams won two of the three doubles matches and got singles wins from Megan Ouyang (No. 1), Saba Fajors (No. 2) and Nephthys Prothro (No. 5).
"We didn't know what to expect from Grain Valley, but they were tough, especially in doubles," Ladue coach Margaret Junker said. "I felt we got lucky to be up after doubles. It was good preparation for (Saturday)."
Ladue will face Barstow for the Class 2 championship at noon Saturday.
"Barstow is very, very strong at the top," Junker said. "I don't know how they are at the bottom. We will see. It should be a good final."
Barstow defeated Parkway Central 5-2 in the other Class 2 semifinal Friday. The Colts got one win in singles and one in doubles. Senior Maggie Huff won at No. 5 singles, while freshmen Emily Heller and Rachel Bivens won at No. 3 doubles.
Barstow, which last won a team title in 2013, will be attempting to win the high school triple crown. Serena Biria won the Class 2 singles title while Atra Biria and Phoebe Martin won in Class 2 doubles in the individual portion of the state tournament last weekend.
Class 3
Saturday’s slate is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Class 3 semifinals — St. Joseph’s (18-1) against St. Teresa’s (14-2) and MICDS (14-3) against Park Hill (16-1) in a pair of St. Louis vs. Kansas City showdowns.
The winners will meet for the championship at 3 p.m.
St. Joseph’s has won a Missouri record 16 team title state championships, the last coming in 2019.
MICDS has seven titles, the last in 2009.