Westminster pulls out tough matches, knocks off Ursuline in team district final

"We are playing well at the right time, especially in doubles," Jolly said.

The Wildcats won two of the three doubles matches Tuesday. Avery Surber and Greta Larsen, who advanced to the individual sectional tournament in Mexico, won at No. 2 doubles while Kate Dempsey and Hackmann won at No. 3.

"We knew nothing was guaranteed," said Surber, a senior who teamed with Hailey Colley to earn a state medal with a sixth-place finish last year. "We knew we needed to play well and everyone totally brought their A game. If we play the way we did today we will be fine. It would be great to go to state as a team in my senior season."

Surber and Larsen both followed up their doubles win with victories in singles Tuesday. Larsen defeated Sarah Hanley at No. 2 while Surber beat Gabriella Meier, by identical 6-2, 6-4 scores.

"We had to show grit and mental discipline today, which we did," Jolly said.

Maura Quigley, who was the lone returning starter from an Ursuline team which finished third in Class 1 at the team state tournament last year, had an outstanding day.

Quigley defeated Keeley O'Meara 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Hanley to defeat O'Meara and Ava Hornburg 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.