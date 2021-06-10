Althoff teams up to win Class 1A state championship

"It's truly a blessing," Parks said. "It took a lot of hard work. We're a small team, but quality over quantity. We trusted each other and trusted that process. I'm really speechless about this experience."

The senior statesman Parks finished with four individual medals.

The future Louisiana Tech Lady Techster finished fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.53 seconds), fourth in the 200 (25.91), third in the 400 (58.12) and was on the 1600 relay team that finished seventh (4:14.71).

That seventh-place finish in the meet's closing running event gave the Crusaders just enough points to secure the state championship.

"I was a little frustrated at first (with my finishes), but when I thought about it, I did 110 percent of my best on the track and left it all on the track," Parks said. "I don't have any regrets on any of the races I ran."

Althoff sophomore Eris Nelson provided big points with a pair of runner-up finishes in the 1600 in 5:23.29 and the 3200 in 11:26.53.

The 3200-meter time shattered the old school record and it was just the second time the sophomore even competed in that event. Her 1600 time also was a personal best.