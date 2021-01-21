Althoff's Parks takes hint, signs with Louisiana Tech

BELLEVILLE — Nariah Parks was looking for a sign. Any sign.
The Althoff Catholic track star had been courted by numerous colleges across the country. But she simply couldn't come to a decision.
Then, came an epiphany.
"I was on the treadmill (at the YMCA) and the channel on the TV changed to a Louisiana Tech football game," Parks said. "Then a couple of days later, a lady came in with a Conference USA shirt. I just saw these signs and I continued to talk and research - and it just fell into place."
Parks officially signed a letter of intent to run track at Louisiana Tech on Thursday in a ceremony at Althoff.
The senior becomes the first Althoff female runner to sign with an NCAA Division I program.
It came as no surprise to coach Mike Sanders, who knew he had something special when he first set eyes on Parks as a freshman.
"It's not just she's a D-1 runner, but what makes her special is that she's a great kid," Sanders said. "She's got a lot of fast-twitch muscles and is very strong."
Schools such as West Point, the Naval Academy, Illinois State and Georgia Tech were all after the 2019 Class 1A 400-meter state champion. But a late call from Louisiana Tech assistant coach Steven Champlin really caught her attention.
"I immediately felt wanted," Parks said. "I saw there was a place for me to grow academically and athletically. I felt like that (I) could immediately go in there and make an impact and get Louisiana Tech back to where they used to be."
Parks was also impressed by watching the Louisiana Tech football team face off against Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl in December.
Early on in her running career, Parks never really took track and field seriously. It was something that helped her condition for basketball.
"Up until eighth grade, I had dreams of going to the WNBA and being a pro basketball player," Parks said. "I got into high school and my passions changed. I felt like I didn't take track seriously until I got to the state meet my freshman year."
Parks was the state runner-up in the 400-meter dash as a freshman before claiming the title as a sophomore.
While she's a sprinter to her core, Sanders talked the speedster into running cross country for the past four seasons.
"When I first met her as a freshman, I mentioned cross country and how it can help her get strong and prepared (for track)," Sanders said.
Initially, Parks hated the long runs through the woods and up and down hills.
"I didn't like it my freshman year," Parks said. "Sophomore year, it was just about staying in shape, but now I do believe it helped. It was fun and a great opportunity to make me stronger."