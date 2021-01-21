Althoff's Parks takes hint, signs with Louisiana Tech

"I immediately felt wanted," Parks said. "I saw there was a place for me to grow academically and athletically. I felt like that (I) could immediately go in there and make an impact and get Louisiana Tech back to where they used to be."

Parks was also impressed by watching the Louisiana Tech football team face off against Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl in December.

Early on in her running career, Parks never really took track and field seriously. It was something that helped her condition for basketball.

"Up until eighth grade, I had dreams of going to the WNBA and being a pro basketball player," Parks said. "I got into high school and my passions changed. I felt like I didn't take track seriously until I got to the state meet my freshman year."

Parks was the state runner-up in the 400-meter dash as a freshman before claiming the title as a sophomore.

While she's a sprinter to her core, Sanders talked the speedster into running cross country for the past four seasons.

"When I first met her as a freshman, I mentioned cross country and how it can help her get strong and prepared (for track)," Sanders said.

Initially, Parks hated the long runs through the woods and up and down hills.