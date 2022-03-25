Alton's Raglin has ample motivation to finish career with a bang

EDWARDSVILLE — Renee Raglin let her displeasure be known as she crossed the finish line.

The Alton High senior saw the time on the board and was upset with herself.

"I felt like my time was horrible because of the wind, but that's not going to stop me," Raglin said. "That time was so bad."

Though the time wasn't what she wanted, Raglin opened up the outdoor season with an individual championship in the 100-meter dash at the Southwestern Illinois Relays girls track and field meet at Edwardsville High School.

"I just wanted to finish strong and get a better time than I managed," Raglin said. "It's a good start with it being my first start of the year. I know what I have to do now."

Raglin posted a finish of 12.57 seconds, edging out O'Fallon junior Jaliah Pelly, the runner-up in 12.72.

Also, Raglin helped Alton's 800-meter sprint medley team capture a first-place finish with a blistering finish in the 200-meter dash portion of the race.

"It was a little different because it just felt a little weird," Raglin said. "I wanted to stop around that corner after the 100 meters."

Raglin qualified for the Class 3A state meet last season in both the 100 and 200 and hopes to improve on her performances this season.

"We've been doing more workouts more designed to put her where she needs to peak at," Alton coach Jaida Moore said. "This is her year. She knows it's her last chance so she's taking these meets seriously. She wants to go to school and run track. The goal is to be first at state in the 100."

That's what made a 12.57 finish in the 100-meter dash affect her so adversely on Friday.

Raglin posted a personal best of 12.07 last year and was a third team All-Metro selection last season.

"Not placing at state really affected me," Raglin said. "I wanted to push harder and make sure I place at state this year."

Something that helped her get ready for the track season was her conditioning on the basketball court.

"My assistant coach is the head basketball coach (Deserea Howard), so we align everything with everything," Moore said. "When she's doing those sprints in basketball, we have in the back of our mind that this is her main sport."

Raglin admitted being part of a basketball team that made the Class 4A regional final has helped.

With extra motivation and some more conditioning under her belt, Moore has some high hopes for her senior sprinter on her farewell tour in an Alton uniform.

"There is no ceiling for her," Moore said.

