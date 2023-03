The 2022 All-Metro athlete of the year, Brown showed her unending well of talent every time she stepped onto the track. In her high school career, she's undefeated in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She won the Class 5 state championship in the 100 with a personal-best time of 11.41 seconds before winning the 200 with another personal-best performance of 23.37 seconds. She also ran on Ritter’s record-breaking 400-meter relay team.