Athletes finish under the lights after long weather delay in Class 3A girls state track and field meet

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Renee Raglin didn't have much to do, though she wasn't alone.
The Alton senior and other athletes in the Class 3A girls track and field state meet at Eastern Illinois University endured a weather delay that lasted more than three hours with three events left to complete.
"I was lying around and looking at the ceiling," Raglin said. "I was watching the lights flicker. It was a long three hours."
The second delay of the day lasted 3 hours and 16 minutes as a storm system crashed through the area. It happened just as the final heat of the 300-meter hurdles finished.
The meet resumed around 10 p.m. and finished with the final three events — the 1600-meter run, 200 and 1600-meter relay.
"I tried to relax and eat as little as I could," Raglin said. "I tried to just get ready for the 200-meter dash. I didn't know when it would come, but I was just trying to stay ready."
And with a dead battery on her phone, the Redbirds senior started counting the bolts and rivets on the ceilings with thoughts that maybe the final race of her Alton career could be canceled.
But before those thoughts materialized, her coach reassured her that she would get that final race.
"Coach told me there was no chance they'd cancel it because there wasn't a chance to reschedule," Raglin said. "I just had to stay ready."
Raglin finished 12th in the 200 with a time of 25.73 seconds. She was 19th earlier in the 100.
Edwardsville sophomore Riley Knoyle attempted to take a nap on the bus, but with the lightning and storm outside and her mind racing, it was nearly impossible.
"I tried to take a 20-minute nap, but I couldn't sleep," Knoyle said. "I was too anxious."
Having some participants on hand from the Edwardsville boys team cheering helped.
"We sat on the bus for three hours," Knoyle said. "Some of the boys team who came out today went and brought food back for us."
Knoyle finished 20th in the 1600 with a time of 5:08.98. Normal Community's Ali Ince won the event in an all-classes Illinois record of 4:40.85.
Both Raglin and Knoyle had competed earlier under the intense and overbearing heat, so to have a storm to bring the temperature down helped.
"It's way different than I'm used to, but I actually like running under the lights (rather) than 1,000 degrees," Raglin said. "I'd rather have it this way."
Knoyle also relished her time under the lights.
"I did it at the Palatine Distance Night," Knoyle said. "It's just different. It makes it more intense and the crowd is louder at night."