Athletes finish under the lights after long weather delay in Class 3A girls state track and field meet

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Renee Raglin didn't have much to do, though she wasn't alone.

The Alton senior and other athletes in the Class 3A girls track and field state meet at Eastern Illinois University endured a weather delay that lasted more than three hours with three events left to complete.

"I was lying around and looking at the ceiling," Raglin said. "I was watching the lights flicker. It was a long three hours."

The second delay of the day lasted 3 hours and 16 minutes as a storm system crashed through the area. It happened just as the final heat of the 300-meter hurdles finished.

The meet resumed around 10 p.m. and finished with the final three events — the 1600-meter run, 200 and 1600-meter relay.

"I tried to relax and eat as little as I could," Raglin said. "I tried to just get ready for the 200-meter dash. I didn't know when it would come, but I was just trying to stay ready."

And with a dead battery on her phone, the Redbirds senior started counting the bolts and rivets on the ceilings with thoughts that maybe the final race of her Alton career could be canceled.

But before those thoughts materialized, her coach reassured her that she would get that final race.