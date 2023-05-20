CHARLESTON, Ill. — Cahokia High's girls track and field program has endured some lean days in recent years by its lofty standards.

Led by junior sprint sensation Kayda Austin, the Comanches put on a performance Saturday that had every indication of a powerful revival.

Austin swept the 100- and 200-meter titles to lead Cahokia to a third-place team finish in the Class 2A girls state meet at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium.

“Any time you come to the state meet in Illinois and get a trophy, you're going to celebrate,” veteran Cahokia coach Roscoe Dowell said.

Cahokia won 2A team championships under Dowell in 2009 and then from 2014-16.

But the third-place effort was Cahokia's first state team trophy — Illinois awards trophies to the top three teams — since it finished as the 2017 runner-up.

Austin led the way with her pair of sizzling victories, capturing the 100 in 11.85 seconds — she ran a state-leading 11.83 in Friday's preliminaries — before winning the 200 in 24.23 seconds.

“I'm feeling real good right now,” Austin said. “(Friday) I got the top time in the state so I came in thinking I could win it all. But you just have to get it done.”

Austin was Cahokia's first individual state champion since Mariya Hudson won the sixth and final title of her career in 2017 in the 400. Austin also was Cahokia's first double champion since Hudson won the 100, 200 and 400 in 2015.

“It was just nice for her for the state to see it, to put it together the last couple of days,” Dowell said of Austin, who was second in the 200 and seventh in the 100 last season.

Another junior, Keymora Hayes, also provided points in multiple areas.

Hayes was fourth in the 100 hurdles and 200 and fifth in long jump. Hayes and Austin also ran on the sixth-place 400 relay along with Kelviona Johnson and Hailey Tucker.

“We'll be back next year for sure,” Hayes said. “Every time we come back from a track, (people at school) will be (asking) us about how we did. It's pretty good support.”

Cahokia also got one point from junior Tenisa Ferrell in the discus for a team total of 42.

That finished only behind 66 for Kankakee, which won its second successive 2A team title, and 58 for Geneseo.

“I think they got a chance to see how hard you have to work to get one of these trophies,” Dowell said. “And they were able to get one.”