Belleville West freshman Ritchey captures three wheelchair state titles

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Belleville West freshman Andrea Ritchey wasn't a big fan of the inclement weather Saturday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium.

But she loved the atmosphere of competing in the girls track and field state meet.

Ritchey was finally going to be tested on the track.

"I finally got some competition," Ritchey said.

She passed each test with flying colors.

Ritchey finished with three state titles in the wheelchair division of the meet. She swept the 200-, 400- and 800-meter races.

"It sounds cool," Ritchey said.

Ritchey set a new personal best in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 32.71 seconds.

Competing over 1,400 meters in three races was a cakewalk for Ritchey.

"I'm used to 5K and things like that," Ritchey said. "The longer distances are easier for me."

Though she's used to that kind of distance, her coach, David Sosa, wasn't too thrilled about sending his freshman out in back-to-back-to-back races with a rolling start because of rain and storms that plagued the meet.

That's part of the reason why he decided against putting his freshman phenom in the 100-meter dash.

"I was a little worried. That's one of the issues with the sectional meets, it was a rolling schedule for that too," Sosa said. "I wanted to put her into the 100-meter dash, but she's really good in the 800, so that was going to be her bread and butter."

Being so adept at the longer distances, Ritchey has built up a measure of arm strength and stamina to help her cruise through the two-lap race and shorter distances.

Even when she feels some fatigue coming on, she just busts through it.

"That's when you pump harder," Ritchey said.

BELLEVILLE WEST HURDLERS FINISH WITH A FLOURISH

Janaysia Byrd and Macee Rivers don't like to lose.

While the two Belleville West senior hurdlers love each other like sisters, if one of them wants to win, they're going to have to beat the other.

Fair and square.

"It's whoever wins, wins," Rivers said. "Whoever gets it, gets it."

While the two didn't finish 1-2 in the 100-meter hurdles, they finished their careers next to each other on the podium with a runner-up finish and fourth-place finish.

Rivers came up just short of the state title with a time of 14.19 seconds behind Homewood-Flossmoor's Ana-Liese Torian (13.82), while Byrd finished fourth with a time of a 14.57.

Having each other to lean on in practice helped better each other throughout their careers.

"It's awesome to compete against Janaysia," Rivers said. "She pulls me, I push her, we're the best dynamic duo."

"Competing with her, she pulls me a lot," Byrd echoed. "She really pulls me along well and (Friday) she really helped get my time down. It was fun to compete against her."

After Byrd crossed the finish line, it hit her that this was her final race in a Belleville West uniform.

"Knowing this is our last track meet in high school, being able to compete in these uniforms, it's sad," Byrd said.

Looking back at her career at Belleville West, all Rivers could do was smile.

"My four years has been great here," Rivers said. "Placing sixth as a freshman, to runner-up as a senior. If I was going to lose to anyone, at least I fell to the best."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.