Cahokia, East St. Louis, Triad shine in Class 2A sectional heat

TROY, Ill. — Triad senior Kayla Edwards knew there was no separation between her and Cahokia junior Andrianne Millsap as they approached the finish line of the 300-meter hurdles race Thursday in steamy heat at the Class 2A Triad girls track and field sectional.

Edwards and Millsap each finished with times of 48.14 seconds, slightly off the pace of first-place finisher Brianna Jones of Springfield Southeast (46.92).

Since neither Edwards’ nor Millsap’s times satisfied the state meet-qualifying standard of 47.69, only one of them would join Jones next weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston

Officials checked photos of the finish and ruled Edwards had edged out Millsap by the thinnest of margins. Edwards breathed a sigh of relief and basked in the knowledge her time was a school record and a personal best.

“I really wanted to go to state,” said Edwards, whose previous best in the race was a school-record 48.42. “I really wanted that (school) record, too. I had no idea (I got it). I thought it was the slowest race of my life. It just felt slow, I was hot and I actually had people right next to me. It was different.”

No one was closer to Edwards than Millsap.

“I had to get second. That girl was right next to me,” Edwards said. “I looked at her right as we crossed and (knew) one of the two of us had it. They had to look back over the pictures of all of it to see who got it. I leaned. That’s how I got it.”

One of the veteran officials commented it was the closest race he had reviewed in his career in that role.

“We were on pins and needles there for a minute,” Triad coach Katy Rahar said. “The biggest moment was seeing Kayla pull off that lean.”

Cahokia coach Roscoe Dowell cringed when he saw the finish. He feared Edwards had won and was frustrated Millsap didn’t close more effectively.

“She stopped running through the line,” Dowell said. “That’s a lesson. She’s an underclassman, so hopefully she’ll know next year.”

Dowell, however, was deeply pleased to see two of his sophomores, Kayda Austin and Keymora Hayes, finish first and second in the 200 to qualify for state. Austin finished with a 25.44 to edge Hayes (25.69). Hayes also qualified as a freshman.

“The biggest highlight was the 200,” Dowell said. “Any time you can go one-two in the sectional, in any event, but especially the 200 meter at the end the meet, that’s tough. The way they won convincingly is what (made it special). I kind of figured they had a chance to go one and two, but I didn’t think it was going to be that convincing.”

The third-place finisher, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sophomore Olivia Redpath, checked in with a time of 27.06, off the state standard of 26.13.

Hayes and Austin weren’t finished. Hayes was second in the long jump, finishing just behind first-place finisher Janiyah Brown of East St. Louis. Brown also won the triple jump and Austin won the 100.

Cahokia sophomore Maliya Madison qualified for state in the triple jump, placing second. Junior Hailey Tucker, meanwhile, won the 400 with a 59.54.

Cahokia finished first in the team standings with 105 points. Rounding out the top eight were Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (72), East St. Louis (69), Triad (65½), Springfield Southeast (42), Highland (38), Rochester (34) and Civic Memorial (32). Breese Central was 11th (22), Roxana was 12th (12) and Jerseyville was 14th (2½).

Triad’s 4x800 relay team of senior Mattie Noyes, junior Chloe Gough, freshman Mikayla Niehaus and senior Ana Keller finished fourth, but posted a time of 10:08.41. The qualifying standard was 10:09.59.

“It was more unexpected for the other teams than it was for us,” Noyes said. “The entire season, we’ve been improving and we knew we had it in us. But we all had to pull it together on the same day. I’m not surprised at all because I think we’ve had it in us this whole time. I’m glad to see it pay off at this point in the season. It’s amazing. We’re all so close. It means everything to Coach.”

Rahar embraced each of her runners after joining them near the finish line.

“They are excited,” Rahar said. “The girls who had finished their legs already were out on the field trying to run around and cheer their teammates on to get through it, because we knew it was going to be close. We knew we had to qualify by time. They pulled it all together. There were tears, giggles and hugs.”

Highland, with a 10:04.72, finished second in the 4x800 relay to advance to state. Junior Maddie Dortch, senior Faith Brindley, freshman Payton Frey and sophomore Taryn Keeney turned in the solid performance.

Highland senior Josie Hapack won the shot put with a 39-8½, defeating state qualifier Desire’ Poole, a senior from East St. Louis (38-5).

Triad, with a 1:50.80, finished second to East St. Louis (1:47.14) in the 4x200. The Knights also advanced senior high jumper Lilly Cawvey, who was second. Knights senior Morgan Noyes advanced in the pole vault with a second-place finish.

East St. Louis also got state-qualifying showings in the 4x100 relay, where it finished first with a 50.04. The team consisted of sophomore Ambrasha Lampley, sophomore Bailey Graham, Brown and sophomore Armoni Glenn. Its winning 4x200 team of Glenn, Lampley, Graham and sophomore Imani Box checked in with a 1:47.14.

Poole won the discus, defeating state qualifier Hapack (125-0).

“Everything was a highlight,” 46th-year coach Nino Fennoy said. “You want the seniors to go out with a bang, and Desire’ Poole was able to go out with a bang in the discus and she was second in the shot.

“The goal is to be the best we can possibly be. That hasn’t changed.”

Civic Memorial junior Hannah Meiser blew away the field to win the 3,200 with a 12:07.89 and the 1,600 (5:33.87). Roxana’s Riley Doyle was second in the 1,600 with a 5:49.11. Triad’s 4x200 relay team of senior Rachel Yates, sophomore Riley Cissell, senior Maddie Schmidt and senior Morgan Noyes finished second to East St. Louis to gain a berth at state.

Cahokia’s 4x400 relay team of Tucker, Andrianne Millsap, junior Anna Millsap and Austin was second behind Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin with a 4:13.59.

