JEFFERSON CITY — Tiffany Spain had a good idea in a few years ago that she had the team that could be special.

The Cardinal Ritter coach knew they had the right mix of talent and drive to claim state championships.

So it was no surprise to her when she saw the scoreboard and the Lions were roaring at the top of the podium.

"In 2021 there was a chance that we could go as long as we want," Spain said. "As long as we stay healthy, mentally and physically, I knew back then."

The Lions continued to collect state trophies as Cardinal Ritter claimed its third successive Class 5 state championship on Saturday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.

"It sounds amazing," Spain said. "They put the top state qualifiers all in one district and one sectional. We made it and we're here."

The last time a team claimed three consecutive state championships was Lee's Summit West from 2016-19. The end of the Titans reign was the start of the Lions' as Cardinal Ritter won its first title in 2021.

Cardinal Ritter rolled up 94 points to easily claim the title. Blue Springs finished as the runner-up with 63 points. Lafayette (49) and Rock Bridge (40) rounded out the top four.

The Lions won the 400-meter relay, 800-meter relay and 1600-meter relay races. Cardinal Ritter senior Alexis Taylor claimed the long jump with a jump of 5.94 meters.

Last year's undisputed 100-meter and 200-meter dash champ Aniyah Brown finished as runner-up in the 100-meter and third in 200-meter dash this year, falling to Raytown South senior Zaya Akins in both races.

"She was injured for two and a half weeks, so she's really two and a half weeks behind everyone," Spain said. "I just told her to be consistent. She has a great foundation. Just said 'Run the way you know how to run and just stick with that.'"

The only other individual champion was a familiar face for Spain as her daughter Kyndall Spain laid claim to the 300-meter hurdles title with a run of 42.48 seconds.

"She was on a mission this year," Tiffany Spain said. "She said that she was going to be a state champion in the 300-meter hurdlers. I'm so proud of my daughter."

Kyndall Spain knew when the run started while she was in eighth grade that she could help power this three-peat.

She was confident in the team as soon as the season started that the Lions' would be sitting at the top of the podium this year.

"We were confident in ourselves," Kyndall Spain said.

The last team to achieve a four-peat in championships in Missouri highest classification was Jefferson City from 2005-08.

Tiffany Spain isn't concerned or looking ahead to next year just yet though.

"I try to do event per event and year per year," Spain said.