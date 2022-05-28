Cardinal Ritter girls roll to second consecutive Class 5 championship

JEFFERSON CITY — By the time Tiffany Spain saw them coming it was too late.

She was soaked.

The Cardinal Ritter girls track and field coach, Spain was mobbed by her athletes, who doused her with water bottles to celebrate the Lions winning their second consecutive Class 5 state championship Saturday at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High.

Ritter scored 85.5 points in a dominating performance. Lee’s Summit West and Blue Springs tied for second with 46 points each. Pattonville was fourth with 44 points followed by Rock Bridge (43) and Lafayette (37).

“It’s looking like a repeat,” Ritter fans chanted in the stands as they waited for the Lions to receive their trophy.

There could be even more trophies in the not-to-distant future for Ritter. The Lions piled up the points in the 100-meter dash as sophomore standout Aniyah Brown defended her title by winning in 11.41 seconds. Junior Alexis Taylor was fourth (11.85) and sophomore Brooklyn Brady was eight (12.18).

Brown defended her title in the 200 by finishing in 23.37. Sophomore Charlye Moody was fourth in 24.27.

“It was good,” Brown said. “I definitely didn’t come in and underestimate anybody. I trusted in my training and performed well.”

The 400-meter relay team of Brown, Moody, Taylor and Nazariah James followed up its spectacular sectional race on Monday by winning in 46.14 seconds to set a new all-class record. It broke McCluer South-Berkeley’s mark of 47.19 which was set in 2014.

The 1,600-meter relay team finished the meet with a new Class 5 record of 3:50.8 with Brown, Hannah Wallace, Kyndall Spain and Neveah Bryant combining forces. The 800-meter relay was second to Lee’s Summit West in 1:41.

Kyndall Spain, a freshman, took third in the 100-meter hurdles (14.01) and was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (44.25). Wallace, a sophomore, was fourth in the triple jump (37 feet, 3 inches).

With so much talent on the track, it can be a challenge finding the right places to put the pieces to maximize their points.

“It is a real challenge especially when you have athletes that can do multiple things. It becomes about who wants it,” Tiffany Spain said. “Every day at practice it’s a competition. I tell them every day at practice ‘This is an interview to what you want to do.’ ”

What they Lions want to do is be at their best the last weekend in May. It doesn’t always go that way, things happen. But the last two seasons Ritter has been up to the task when it mattered most and Spain couldn’t say enough about her athletes.

“Everything we did in the offseason, this spring, this is the time to execute it and they executed it well,” Tiffany Spain said. “It feels awesome. It’s a blessing to do this again. Like I tell my girls, you can’t take this for granted.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.