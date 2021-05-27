Cardinal Ritter wins first girls track and field team state championship

"We had a goal for each leg to do something and that was my leg to get a lead and hand it off," Tyson said. "I needed to get out in the lead and that's what I did."

Senior Madison Slater held off a furious charge by Eureka to grab the state championship for the Lancers.

"The whole team did great to put me in a good spot, so I just had to bring it home," Slater said.

Tyson kicked off the meet by winning the individual 3200 race, holding off MICDS sophomore Julia Ray with a time of 10:41.08. Ray crossed in 10:41.12.

"I'm so happy with how this race turned out," Tyson said. "I like going out that fast. I know some of the other girls aren't used to that but have a great kick, which is something I'm not good at. It's good to get a little lead to help me out in the end."

CRENSHAW BIDS JAVELIN ADIEU WITH A TITLE

Julia Crenshaw is used to throwing. The Fort Zumwalt West senior has done it all her life on the diamond as a standout softball player.

But for throwing a javelin, she admits that it's not the best.

"My arm just kind of whips it out there," Crenshaw said.