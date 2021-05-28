Class 4 girls track and field state roundup: Lutheran South's Schelp pulls off impressive triple

JEFFERSON CITY — Macy Schelp was only wanting one state title Friday.

The Lutheran South senior will have to settle for winning three.

Schelp completed the distance clean sweep Friday in the Class 4 girls track an field state meet, winning the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races at Adkins Stadium.

The senior also won the Class 3 cross country title earlier in the year.

"I'm just so happy," Schelp said. "I've always done better in cross country so I'm happy to finally have that breakout year. I've always known I'm capable of something and just haven't proved it, so I'm excited that I had today."

The University of Alabama signee won the 3200 with a 10:56.94, holding off a trio of area athletes for the title.

Schelp then followed that up with a win in the 1600 with a 5:03.48 before finishing it off by claiming the 800 in 2:18.35.

Schelp edged out local athletes such as Nerinx Hall's Cameron Crouch and Cor Jesu's Francie Luna in the first two events. Having them there was both a blessing and a curse.