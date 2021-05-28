Class 4 girls track and field state roundup: Lutheran South's Schelp pulls off impressive triple

JEFFERSON CITY — Macy Schelp was only wanting one state title Friday.
The Lutheran South senior will have to settle for winning three.
Schelp completed the distance clean sweep Friday in the Class 4 girls track an field state meet, winning the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races at Adkins Stadium.
The senior also won the Class 3 cross country title earlier in the year.
"I'm just so happy," Schelp said. "I've always done better in cross country so I'm happy to finally have that breakout year. I've always known I'm capable of something and just haven't proved it, so I'm excited that I had today."
The University of Alabama signee won the 3200 with a 10:56.94, holding off a trio of area athletes for the title.
Schelp then followed that up with a win in the 1600 with a 5:03.48 before finishing it off by claiming the 800 in 2:18.35.
Schelp edged out local athletes such as Nerinx Hall's Cameron Crouch and Cor Jesu's Francie Luna in the first two events. Having them there was both a blessing and a curse.
"It's oddly comforting," Schelp said. "I know they're going to set a good pace, I know I can count on them to push me, but it's intimidating because I know what they can do. I know they're capable of doing great things. I have to keep my guard up."
PARKWAY CENTRAL SECOND IN TEAM RACE
At this point, it's almost second nature to the Parkway Central 800 relay team.
But even then, sometimes the sheer ferocity of the speed from their teammates can catch them off guard.
"I had to change my steps to get out a little faster because (Jessica Parsons) comes in like a bullet," Parkway Central junior Kayelyn Tate said.
All that hard work and practice paid off as the Colts captured the state championship in the 800 relay with a time of 1:41.36.
The Colts also earned their second Class 4 runner-up team finish in a row with 54 team points, five behind champion Trinity.
Parsons said she was so focused on her first handoff that she called out "stick" a little too late when she handed off to Tate, the anchor.
"I kind of yelled stick too late," Parsons said. "That was on me. We probably could have gone faster."
But even then, a state championship was the culmination of all the hard work on the handoffs as well as sprints they did in the offseason.
"It feels good. It shows that the hard work does pay off," Parkway Central freshman Skyye Lee said.
Junior Nnenna Okpara echoed her teammate's sentiments.
"It's a big honor," Okpara said. "We've worked really hard as a team to get here, so I'm proud of us and it's just amazing and an amazing feeling."
Before the season even started, the 800 relay team was confident it could bring home a state title.
"I think we have some of the fastest 200-meters individuals on the team," Tate said.
NERINX HALL WINS 3200 RELAY GOLD
When Luciana Medina handed off the baton to the Nerinx Hall anchor, she was confident they would be coming home with medals.
Even if the anchor, Cameron Crouch, had just run a personal best in the 3200 meters two hours before.
"We knew that she had it in her," Marissa Jacknewitz said.
Crouch rewarded her teammates' faith as she completed the start-to-finish win for the Nerinx Hall 3200-meter team with a time of 9:34.03 and a Class 4 state championship.
"We spent hours at practice every week for hours," Crouch said. "It feels good to see that hard work and time paying off."
Crouch was not idle in her two hours after running a 10:59.41 time in the 3200-meter run. The junior got a little pep talk from her parents, sipping on some water and generally took time off to recover.