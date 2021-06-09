Girls state track and field spotlight: Talent, youth have Althoff on cusp of something special

Shortly after one of the most exciting days in his coaching career, Mike Sanders broke his collarbone.
Now in his seventh season as the Althoff girls track and field coach, Sanders had just wrapped up hosting the Class 1A sectional meet on his home track and was lugging an aluminum bench back to where it belonged when his foot caught on a curb.
He went down hard.
“It broke easy, it just snapped,” Sanders said.
Most folks would have been left bruised, sore and maybe a bit embarrassed. Sanders is not most folks.
A stage four cancer survivor for the last 13 years, Sanders feels fortunate to be alive. In 2007 he had a surgical procedure called a radical neck dissection to remove cancer from around his neck, throat and shoulders.
“They pulled out a racquetball-sized tumor, the base of my tongue, right and left pharyngeal wall pieces, part of the epiglottis, 40 lymph nodes and a piece of the sternocleidomastoid muscle,” Sanders said.
That was just what was cut out of him. Sanders went through a barrage of chemotherapy and radiation treatments which helped rid him of the cancer but brought their own side effects.
“Because of all that, there’s a lot of collateral damage that comes with it,” Sanders said. “I have neuropathy (on my left side), brachial plexopathy, swallowing issues. My epiglottis lays sideways.”
He also has brittle bones, which is why his collarbone broke the way it did when he fell.
After enduring what he did to make it this far, Sanders wouldn’t let a broken bone get in the way of his plans. There’s a state track meet to prepare for and his Crusaders are on the cusp of taking an exciting step as a program.
Althoff finished second as a team at its 1A sectional with 134 points, 11 points behind champion Nashville and 87 points ahead of Alton Marquette, which was third.
The Crusaders finished the altered spring season 13 girls deep. Seven of them qualified to compete at the 1A state meet, which begins at noon Thursday at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. It’s the first of three consecutive days for the girls state championship meets as Class 2A will compete Friday and Class 3A takes its turn on Saturday.
Of Althoff’s seven state qualifiers, only sprinter Nariah Parks and thrower Anaya Davis are seniors. Three sophomores, two juniors and a freshman make up Althoff’s state-bound contingent. While that bodes well for the future these Crusaders are excited about right now. This team spent the spring rewriting the school record book.
Parks already has the 200- and 400-meter records and qualified for state in both events by winning them at the sectional. She also advanced in the 100 as the sectional runner-up. Parks doesn’t have the 100 record because it belongs to freshman Alaina Lester, who won sectional titles in the 100 (12.35 seconds) and long jump (17 feet, 2 inches) and is part of the 800- and 1,600-meter relays, which also qualified for state.
Parks and Lester have brought the best out of each other at practice this season. The best way to get better is to have someone who pushes you to your limits every day. That's exactly what they do.
“I definitely would not be as good as I am right now if I didn’t have somebody like Nariah to push me,” Lester said. “It made me be the best runner I could be. I’m really grateful for all these girls because they all push us to do the best we can in whatever race we’re running. I wouldn’t be able to beat school records if I didn’t have somebody to push me to do so. It’s nice to have that.”
Davis set the school record in the shot put when she won the sectional title with a put of 36 feet, 5.5 inches.
Sophomore distance runner Eris Nelson put on a show at the sectional. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 and was the runner-up in the 800 and did it all after opening the meet as part of the 3,200-meter relay.
Entering the season, Nelson was injured and only competed in three meets prior to the sectional as she worked back to health. The plan coming into the meet was to see how she felt after running four hard races but to not go all out.
It didn’t quite work out that way. Nelson finished the 3,200 in 12:14 and set a new school record.
“Once I got out there I got competitive," Nelson said with a laugh. "I let it take over. It ended up working out.”
The thrill of competition is what has pushed Althoff this spring and every season under Sanders. His coaching style isn’t one that’s loud and aggressive. He’s more laid back as he guides his athletes to be the best version of themselves.
“It’s a delight to see so many records set. I have a philosophy as a coach, first and foremost we are to glorify God in everything we do. That’s exactly what we do,” Sanders said. “Second thing is to do your very best, not somebody else’s. If you do your best and give your best effort you will glorify God. Third thing is have fun. If you’re not having fun why are you out here?”
The Crusaders are beyond having fun, they’re positively giddy at the possibilities that await. Parks and junior Azia Douglas are the only athletes on the team with state experience. The versatile Douglas can hop into any relay Sanders asks and hold her own. The duo are doing what they can to prepare their teammates for their debut at O’Brien Field’s big, blue oval.
“It’s going to be a new atmosphere for everybody,” Parks said. “I’m going to try and share my experience. I think it’s going to be a great experience for all of us.”
It’s a sweet reward after waiting a full year to get back on the track. The Crusaders graduated a good group of seniors last spring whose last shot at the state meet evaporated in quarantine.
“It’s amazing. Honestly it’s just a blessing because we have a season,” Parks said.
Whatever happens on Thursday, Sanders will revel in it. If his athletes have their best meet of the year, he’ll celebrate. If things don’t go the way they hope, he’ll help his team deal with its disappointment. Either way, he’ll take the day for what it is.
“I think we’re going to see something really cool at state and if we don’t, it’s just another day the Lord has given us to rejoice in and I’m excited about that, too,” Sanders said. “One of the things I try to do with my kids is, no matter how hard it gets, or how hard life might be or whatever struggles you might be going through, you can persevere. You can endure through it, you can fight through it and you can rely that God has a plan for it all. I just try to show them that. If I don’t show them that they don’t know what that looks like.
“Even with a broken collarbone I’m here at practice. I’m driving. Deal with the consequences and be tough. I think they pick up on that. I hope they do.”