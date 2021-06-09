Girls state track and field spotlight: Talent, youth have Althoff on cusp of something special

Parks and Lester have brought the best out of each other at practice this season. The best way to get better is to have someone who pushes you to your limits every day. That's exactly what they do.

“I definitely would not be as good as I am right now if I didn’t have somebody like Nariah to push me,” Lester said. “It made me be the best runner I could be. I’m really grateful for all these girls because they all push us to do the best we can in whatever race we’re running. I wouldn’t be able to beat school records if I didn’t have somebody to push me to do so. It’s nice to have that.”

Davis set the school record in the shot put when she won the sectional title with a put of 36 feet, 5.5 inches.

Sophomore distance runner Eris Nelson put on a show at the sectional. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 and was the runner-up in the 800 and did it all after opening the meet as part of the 3,200-meter relay.

Entering the season, Nelson was injured and only competed in three meets prior to the sectional as she worked back to health. The plan coming into the meet was to see how she felt after running four hard races but to not go all out.

It didn’t quite work out that way. Nelson finished the 3,200 in 12:14 and set a new school record.