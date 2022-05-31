Girls track and field notebook: Kirkwood's Dixon breaks 100 hurdles record; MICDS's Anderson grabs two titles

JEFFERSON CITY — Genesis Dixon doubled over.

A standout junior hurdler for the Kirkwood girls track and field team, Dixon had expended an enormous amount of energy Saturday in the Class 5 state championship meet at Jefferson City High.

But she managed to muscle up enough of a reserve to trek back across the track infield to compliment her teammates.

“I want to thank Mariah Wilkes, Mackenzie Scully and Josie Baker for getting me here,” an exhausted Dixon said.

Dixon anchored the 1,600-meter relay, which she ran on with Wilkes, Scully and Baker. The Pioneers finished seventh in 4 minutes and 4 seconds to earn all-state recognition and put a bow on what was a spectacular state meet for Dixon.

The 5-foot-5 Dixon began Saturday’s portion of the meet by shattering the overall state record in the 100-meter hurdles. In a loaded field, Dixon crossed the finish line in 13.57 seconds, breaking the old record of 13.7 seconds set by Rock Bridge’s Tyra Wilson in 2019. It’s the second-fastest time ever by a Missouri high school girl according to Milesplit. Only Wilson’s time of 13.39 at the USATF Under-20 outdoor meet in 2019 was faster.

“I thought I was going to get a PR, not get first,” Dixon said. “I didn’t know I was going to set a meet record or a PR. I was shocked at first. I didn’t believe it until my coaches told me.”

Dixon’s win was record breaking, but so was Maya Anderson’s runner-up finish. A junior standout at MICDS, Anderson finished in 13.59. Cardinal Ritter freshman Kyndall Spain was third in 14.01.

Dixon took third in 300-meter hurdles in 44.1 seconds later Saturday. On Friday she finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 6.5 inches.

Dixon, 17, was wiped when it was her turn to take the baton in the 1,600-meter relay. She focused on her teammates and gritted her way through.

“My coaches say its 90 percent mental, 10 percent physical to run the 4x4 and complete the day without giving up,” Dixon said. “It was very hard. I tried.”

MICDS’S ANDERSON WINS PAIR OF TITLES

Maya Anderson may have been the tough luck runner-up in Class 5’s hot 100-meter hurdle race, but she didn’t let it affect her Saturday.

A junior standout from MICDS, Anderson bounced back with victory in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.74 seconds and took home the state title in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 7.75 inches.

Anderson was so gassed after Friday’s preliminary hurdles races and the finals Saturday that she passed on her final three triple jump attempts.

“Going into triple jump my legs were kind of dead. I had to remain positive throughout the whole way and pop a good jump,” Anderson said. “Around finals I scratched all my jumps, I had nothing left in the tank. I left it on the track. My goal today was just to give 120 percent.”

Anderson didn’t take any more jumps, but her work in prelims was good enough to grab the title. Hickman freshman Athena Peterson was the runner up with her leap of 38-3.5.

Anderson brought a mature perspective to her runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles, where she was faster than the previous state record but was still second. She was appreciative of the field that helped her run her best time ever and rank her among the all-time fastest in Missouri.

“There was so much competition in the hurdles I really appreciated it,” she said. “I was able to drop time tremendously with two big PRs. I just want to thank my coaches and all these schools I ran against today really helped me get to where I am now.”

INCARNATE WORD RELAY, FLOWERS SHINES

Chavi Flowers cradled the trophy in her arms. Incarnate Word’s standout junior sprinter was not about to let it go. It felt too good.

The Red Knights won the Class 3 400 relay in 48.4 seconds to beat rival McCluer STEAM, which finished as the runner-up in 48.57.

“We’ve been working so hard all season at practice, working on our exchanges,” Flowers said. “We’ve been trying to go sub-49 since we hit 49 and we almost got 47. This feels awesome. It hit us in the heart.”

Flowers teamed with senior Whitney White, freshman TaMari Allen and freshman Asya White to slip past the Bulldogs who had finished ahead of the Red Knights at last week’s sectional meet and in Friday’s preliminary races. When it came down to it, Incarnate was just a hair better.

“Going against STEAM, they’ve been our main competition since districts. In sectionals we fell a little short,” Flowers said. “Today we were hoping for the best.”

It was a great day for Incarnate track and field. Sophomore Kamari Brown was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 38 feet, 4 inches.

But the headliner was Flowers. She won a state title in the 100 when she finished in 11.88 seconds. She was the runner-up in the 200 in 24.79. After stepping up to the top of the podium not once, but twice, Flowers couldn’t get over the view of the grandstand full of spectators cheering them on.

“It’s the best view ever,” Flowers said. “It felt awesome.”

MEINERSHAGEN, ELLIOTT WIN THREE MEDALS EACH

One of the best all-around athletes in Oakville school history had a monster state meet. Junior pole vaulter, hurdler and jumper Mason Meinershagen qualified in four events and won medals in three of them.

She was once again the runner-up in the Class 5 pole vault to Liberty junior Rachel Homoly. Meinershagen cleared 12 feet, 1.5 inches, but had to watch Homoly set a new overall state record by vaulting 14 feet. Homoly obliterated the previous mark of 13 feet set by Columbia Independent’s Khristen Bryant in 2017. Lindbergh’s Kylie Scott was third in the pole vault (11-8).

Meinershagen was second in the long jump (5-5.75) behind Capital City’s Kiara Strayhorn (5-6.5). She also took sixth in a hot 100 hurdles race in 14.63. She qualified for the long jump but did not advance to the finals.

A sophomore standout at John Burroughs, Aaliyah Elliott took home three medals of her own. She was second in the Class 5 long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 2.75 inches. Strayhorn won the title with a jump of 19-8.75.

Elliott finished fifth in the 100 hurdles (14.46) and seventh in the 100 (12.03), which are contested back-to-back.

OTHER AREA CHAMPIONS

Parkway North senior Sophia Schrader won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet. Festus junior Ella Shy was third with a vault of 10-8.75.

St. Charles West senior Lilian Jackson won the Class 3 1,600 in 5:10 on Friday and was a hard-luck runner up in the 3,200 on Saturday when she finished in 11:15.78. Southern Boone sophomore Alexandra Volkart won the race in 11:15.23.

No other competitor was within 22 seconds of Jackson and Volkart.

McCluer STEAM won the 800-meter relay in 1:44 and was second in the 400-meter relay. STEAM senior Leah Thames won the 200 in 24.52 seconds and was second in the 100 in 12.01.

