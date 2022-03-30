Girls track and field season preview spotlight: Parkway Central chases elusive title as its coach battles tumor

CHESTERFIELD — Karen Lee didn’t realize how much she mattered until it was her turn to take the baton.

An alternate on the Parkway Central girls track and field team’s 1,600-meter relay last spring, Lee went into the Class 4 state championship meet at Jefferson City High expecting to spectate. She was an alternate on the relay the week prior at the sectional meet and never doffed her warmups.

“I went into it thinking I didn’t matter,” said Lee, now a junior. “I didn’t do anything at sectionals, I just waited around.”

The state meet is a different animal. Two days of grueling competition took its toll on the Colts, and Lee’s number was called for the final race of the season.

The one that decided the state championship.

Parkway Central needed a second-place finish or better to win its first team state championship. The week prior, the Colts blistered the track with an outstanding 1,600 relay that finished in 4 minutes and 4 seconds, the top time entering the state meet.

The Colts finished seventh in 4:11. Platte County was second in 4:09. Two seconds was all that stood between Parkway Central and a state title.

Trinity won the meet with 59 points. Parkway Central was second with 54. A second-place finish at the state meet is a remarkable achievement, a cause for celebration. It was just the second runner-up finish for Parkway Central in school history and one of five top-four finishes that are awarded a trophy at the state meet. It was not viewed in such a light by the Colts in that moment or even now, nearly a year later.

“We were pretty hurt about it,” sophomore jumper Jiyah Owens said. “People were crying, but they weren’t mad. They were disappointed. We worked so hard all season and it was a stab in the gut.”

Parkway Central used its disappointment that day to fuel itself in the offseason as it prepared for this spring. Coming so close has only made the Colts rabid to finish the job this time around.

“We all have to be hungry for it. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” junior sprinter Mychael Green said. “I know I want this bad and I know everyone else wants this bad.”

Parkway Central returns the pieces to give itself a shot at running the gauntlet and winning that elusive title.

Seniors Kayelyn Tate and Nnenna Okpara are elite sprinters who can run with anyone in Class 4.

Tate set personal best times in the 100 (11.95 seconds) and 200 (24.57) at the sectional meet before finishing as the runner-up in both events at state. Okpara is a force in the 200 and 400. She was fourth at state in the 200 (25.37) and raced to a personal-best time of 56.26 in the 400 at the sectional meet before finishing second at state in 57.43.

Senior thrower Jadyn Wallis, senior distance runner Sophie Bain and Owens all qualified for state individually last season but did not score. They are hoping to change that this time around.

“This year I truly have a goal of what time I want to get. I want to get to state and even place this year,” Bain said. “I know kind of how to do that because of last year and the experience I had freshman year."

Green is a talented sprinter who makes the Colts' relay teams formidable. She was unavailable for the state meet last year after injuring her hamstring late in the season. Watching her teammates continue on and suffer a heartbreaking end ignited something in Green.

“I was disappointed in myself in that moment. I really felt like I should have been there and worked harder last year than I did,” Green said. “This year I’m hoping for good stuff and more positive things to happen. I’m trying to stay healthy and do the best I can for us to get to state.”

Sophomore sprinter Skyye Lee finished third in the 100 — right behind Tate — and was part of Parkway Central's state champion 800 relay team.

"I think after last year, with it coming down to the 4x4, coming back this year it’s something to work towards," Okpara said. "This year it really matters. We were so close last year."

If the Colts needed any extra motivation, life has provided it.

Longtime Parkway Central girls track and field coach Ryan Banta is dealing with a tumor in his head. After experiencing an incessant ringing in his ears, Banta had an MRI in September which revealed he has an acoustic neuroma. It’s a noncancerous growth that affects the nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. Removal of the tumor is challenging as its position doesn’t threaten the brain as much as the nerves leading out of it. There is a high risk of permanent deafness in one ear and the loss of ability to control the muscles in one’s face. Balance can be an issue as well.

Banta, 43, planned to have surgery performed in January in San Diego, but it has since been pushed back to June and will be done locally. There’s a part of Banta that was ready to get it over with and start on the road to recovery. But had things gone as well as could be hoped, he would have missed a chunk of the spring season. With surgery coming in the summer, he’s been at practice and working with the team. A husband and father of two young girls, Banta’s dedication to the athletes is not lost on them.

“He put us in a really high position in his life,” Tate said. “He wants to be here with us, he wants to win state as badly as we do. It’s really inspiring and motivating for us.”

A 1997 Parkway Central graduate and in his 19th season as its track coach, Banta would love nothing more than to hang a championship banner. It would be a testament to the work put in by the athletes not just this year but those who came before over the course of nearly two decades.

But that wasn’t on his mind last spring when the Colts’ championship dream fell apart. His first thought was how he could make the team’s pain go away.

“Their wellbeing was the biggest concern,” Banta said. “I was just worried about them.”

Now it’s the athletes' turn to worry about their coach. They don’t know what will happen in June when Banta has surgery. They can’t do anything about that. But they can do something about what happens before and that’s where they have put their focus.

“Just because of the position he’s in, we have to win it for him,” Okpara said. “That’s just how it feels.”

