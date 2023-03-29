MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Pattonville High senior Camryn Hubbard was prepared to hang up her spikes and call it quits with track when she was younger.

After a top-10 finish at a junior national meet in Texas, Hubbard decided she'd give it "one more year."

"I came back and did pretty well and I was like, 'Ok, one more year,' " Hubbard said. "I kept giving it one more year until about eighth or ninth grade and I was like, 'OK, I'll stick with track.' "

Good thing for her.

Bad news for anyone who wanted to compete in the 800-meter run.

The Pattonville dynamo finished her junior campaign undefeated in the 800-meter run and won the Class 5 state championship with a personal best time of 2 minutes, 12.05 seconds.

"She's been running track ever since she was 5 or 6. All that work she's put in is starting to pay off," Pattonville coach Corey Lewis said. "She's accomplished a lot so far, and we're expecting to drop that time and set her own school record and get ready for that next level."

Her state-winning time of 2:12.05 is the fastest time in the 800 for any area athlete since Eureka's Hannah Long ran a 2:04.23 in 2015.

Though she's very capable of running the 400, the 800 is the event that the future Iowa State Cyclone fell in love with — especially the race's mad dash to the finish.

"It's kind of exhilarating after you cross the line after that last 200 (meters) because those last 200 meters are a killer," Hubbard said.

The three events Lewis has Hubbard penciled in are the 3200 relay, 1600 relay and the open 800, but throughout the year, he'll hardly put her in all three events.

"We run here in two or one in a meet and we'll flip-flop some of them," Lewis said. "She's never really competing in all three races throughout the season. When we get to the end of the year, we'll crank it up."

Being able to pair her with a burner like A'Laji Bradley in the 1600 relay is a fearsome prospect for the other teams in the state. Having a teammate like Bradley also helps Hubbard be able to share and relate with someone else on the team.

"A'Laji is one of my best friends. I love running with her," Hubbard said. "It's nice to have someone to relate to. We don't run the same events, but we're still coming to practice motivated to work hard and we both have goals."

Pattonville, a fourth-place state team finisher last season, will be trying to navigate a minefield of a district with the likes of defending Class 5 state champion Cardinal Ritter, defending Class 3 state champion Westminster, perennial powerhouse Hazelwood West, John Burroughs and the Parkway schools.

"We have some girls that could place at state that won't make it out of districts," Lewis said.

With a personal best at 2:12, Hubbard hasn't really set a time goal for herself this year.

"I tell people that I don't ever put a certain time on myself," Hubbard said. "I don't want to get satisfied, because if I hit it, then it's, 'What's now?' Just always want to keep going faster."

Lewis echoed the thoughts of his standout mid-distance specialist.

"We're always going to push her to greatness, same with all of our athletes," Lewis said.

After graduation, Hubbard plans to sprint off to Ames and join their young track and field program and Lewis knows exactly what Iowa State University is getting in her.

"They're getting someone who is mature in taking her craft seriously," Lewis said. "Someone who will bust her butt when they get there and they won't have to worry about her grades. Someone who will contribute and contribute early in their track program."

Girls track and field athletes to watch Aniyah Brown, junior, Cardinal Ritter The 2022 All-Metro athlete of the year, Brown showed her unending well of talent every time she stepped onto the track. In her high school career, she's undefeated in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She won the Class 5 state championship in the 100 with a personal-best time of 11.41 seconds before winning the 200 with another personal-best performance of 23.37 seconds. She also ran on Ritter’s record-breaking 400-meter relay team. Molly Grohmann, senior, Waterloo A third-team All-Metro selection as a junior who has signed with SEMO, Grohmann finished third at the Class 2A state meet in the high jump last year. Her personal-best leap was 1.73 meters was the best in the area. Grohmann also ran on state meet-qualifying 1600 and 3200-meter relay teams. Last week at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships in Bloomington, Grohmann finished second in the high jump. Kaitlyn Hatley, junior, Father McGivney A first-team All-Metro selection in cross country after finishing seventh in the Class 1A state meet, the best in program history. On the track, Hatley finished third in the 800 meters at the Class 1A state championship meet with a personal-best clocking of 2 minutes, 18.8 seconds. She also ran on a state runner-up 3200 relay and 1600 relay that finished sixth. Mason Meinershagen, senior, Oakville Signed with the University of Kansas. The returning first-team All-Metro selection qualified for the Class 5 state championship meet last season in four events. She was runner-up in the pole vault with a jump of 3.70 meters and also was second in the high jump with a leap of 1.67 meters. She also finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.63 seconds and was 14th in the long jump with mark of 5.18 meters. Grace Tyson, senior, Lafayette The 2022 All-Metro cross country runner of the year was a first-team track selection as a junior for the Lancers. She capped her junior track season with runner-up finishes in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. Her time of 4:54.79 was the area’s best in the 1600 and her 10:47.95 in the 3200 was the area’s second best. She also ran on Lafayette’s state champion 3200 relay team that won in an eye-popping 9:20.