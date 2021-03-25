Girls track and field season preview: Ulrich ready to make more history for Wood River

“It was super upsetting,” Ulrich said. “I had so many goals. It was really disappointing.”

In December, Ulrich wasn’t sure if she would even have a senior season. The Illinois High School Association, at the behest of the Illinois Department of Public Health, postponed basketball season in November after having restructured the fall season by moving several sports into the spring. There was a lot of uncertainty and Ulrich was hoping against hope she’d get the chance to compete for the Oilers again.

But if she didn’t, she could at least look forward to a college career. In December, Ulrich signed to throw at Indiana University. She picked the Hoosiers from a final list that included Baylor and Wisconsin. All of them were chasing her hard by offering her a full scholarship. Unlike basketball and football, full scholarships for individuals in track and field are few and far between. For Ulrich to generate such interest speaks to her potential. Ulrich said she landed on Indiana in part because it’s relatively close to home and she built a good relationship with throws coach Cory Martin.

“I absolutely love the coach,” Ulrich said. “He’ll be a good fit for me.”