Girls track and field season preview: Ulrich ready to make more history for Wood River

Rick Colona kept a stoic face, but inside he was an anxious mess.
Now in his 37th year as the track and field coach at East Alton-Wood River High, Colona watched standout thrower Jayden Ulrich, then a sophomore, fling her first two attempts in the discus out of bounds at the state meet. She had one more attempt to qualify for the finals. If she didn’t keep her last throw in bounds and manage to send it at least 119 feet, she was done.
Colona wanted to reassure Ulrich, get her to release whatever tension she had in the pressure-packed moment.
Then Ulrich caught Colona by surprise.
“She starts singing ‘La Cucaracha,’ ” Colona said with a laugh. “She’s a cool cucumber.”
Ulrich stepped back into the circle, spun twice and fired the discus down the middle, over the heads of the spotters in the field for a then-personal best throw of 139 feet, 8 inches.
The next day in the finals she bettered that mark with a 139-11 and finished second in Class 2A.
It was one of two state medals Ulrich earned that afternoon. She became the first girls track and field athlete in school history to be crowned a state champion when she won the shot put with a toss of 46 feet, 9.5 inches. That earned her an honorary seat atop a fire truck and a police escort at a parade in her honor when she returned from the state meet in 2019.
The year before, Ulrich finished fifth in the shot put to become the first girls track and field state medalist ever at East Alton-Wood River.
Simply put, there has never been another Oiler like Ulrich.
Now a senior, Ulrich gave a glimmer of her capabilities in middle school. A sprinter and thrower, she won a state championship in the shot put as an eighth grader. It didn’t take her long to make an impression when she arrived at the high school.
How long did it take for her to set the school record in the shot put?
“It was her first throw in practice as a freshman,” Colona said. “She broke the school record six meets in a row. She did the same with the discus.”
Ulrich is the most accomplished track athlete in school history, but her talents nearly went undiscovered. She decided to try her hand at track and field in sixth grade on a whim.
“I was bored,” Ulrich said. “It was kind of a sport I picked up and grew to love.”
Naturally speedy, she started out running the 100 meters and the 400-meter relay. Along the way her team was searching for someone to try throwing.
“They needed a discus thrower and they stuck me in the shot put,” she said.
It was love at first put. Discus, however, took some time to find a place in her heart.
“I definitely have always loved shot put,” Ulrich said. “Running was OK. Discus, I’ve grown to slowly love over the years.”
Her biggest beef with the event is the balance required to be good at it. She has worked extensively over her high school career to perfect her footwork so she doesn’t step or fall out of the throwing circle and void her attempt.
“I have no balance whatsoever,” Ulrich said. “I have a hard time spinning two times with the discus.”
Whatever balance she lacks, Ulrich more than makes up for in power. After dabbling in the weight room, she got serious about it after her sophomore year. She’s two years into a regular routine and now drops jaws whenever she steps into the squat rack.
The 5-foot-8 Ulrich recently squatted 325 pounds three times. Her personal best deadlift is 345 pounds. She can bench press 200 pounds.
“It’s helped tremendously, I have so much power in my legs,” Ulrich said. “Looking back at me (as a freshman and sophomore) there is so much more difference. Everything is so much stronger.”
Ulrich planned to showcase that newfound power and strength at the state meet as a junior. But the coronavirus pandemic tore those plans to shreds as it canceled the spring high school season and put a hold on the summer track season, too.
“It was super upsetting,” Ulrich said. “I had so many goals. It was really disappointing.”
In December, Ulrich wasn’t sure if she would even have a senior season. The Illinois High School Association, at the behest of the Illinois Department of Public Health, postponed basketball season in November after having restructured the fall season by moving several sports into the spring. There was a lot of uncertainty and Ulrich was hoping against hope she’d get the chance to compete for the Oilers again.
But if she didn’t, she could at least look forward to a college career. In December, Ulrich signed to throw at Indiana University. She picked the Hoosiers from a final list that included Baylor and Wisconsin. All of them were chasing her hard by offering her a full scholarship. Unlike basketball and football, full scholarships for individuals in track and field are few and far between. For Ulrich to generate such interest speaks to her potential. Ulrich said she landed on Indiana in part because it’s relatively close to home and she built a good relationship with throws coach Cory Martin.
“I absolutely love the coach,” Ulrich said. “He’ll be a good fit for me.”
When January rolled around, the IHSA announced basketball could resume. It was the first in a wave of good news. Ulrich competed at her first live indoor event in January when she traveled to Virginia Beach for the VA Showcase. She competed in a virtual meet, but it was a real thrill getting to do it in person after such a long layoff.
“It was like, ‘Wow, I remember when I used to do this,’ ” Ulrich said. “To finally have a meet with people in person was fun. I loved it.”
She entered three more events in February including, the adidas Indoor Nationals, where she placed fifth to earn the third all-American honor of her career.
“She’s a pretty good competitor,” Colona said. “She really wants to win, there’s no stopping that. She knows what she wants to do.”
In March the IHSA announced it has made plans for a postseason that will conclude with a state championship meet June 10-12.
Ulrich’s plan is to make it back to state in both the shot put and discus and not only become the school’s first three-time state champion but the best thrower the state has ever seen. Her goal is to break the state meet discus record of 156 feet, 7 inches, and shot put record of 50 feet, 9.5 inches, which were set in 2013 by Edwardsville star Emmonnie Henderson.
“It’s so exciting to be able to have a state meet, to have one more chance to get the record,” she said. “I’m going for both this year.”
Colona believes she’s got a shot. Ulrich consistently has come close at practice to both marks without anyone pushing her. When the pressure is on, Ulrich has proven she can rise to the occasion.
“I’m a really competitive person. It really pushes me to throw what I need to throw at a meet,” Ulrich said. “Whenever I need to perform at my best, I tend to do it.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETES TO WATCH
Sydney Juszczyk, senior, Trinity
Reigning two-time Missouri Class 3 state champion in the javelin. Her personal best of 164 feet, 6 inches, ranked as the top javelin throw in the nation in 2020. Has won multiple state medals in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump. Signed with TCU.
Lydia Roller, senior, Staunton
Finished second in the 2019 Illinois Class 2A state meet 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 11 seconds; and was fourth in the 3,200 (11:24). Injury ended her fall cross country season early. Signed with Missouri.
Peyton Schieppe, junior, O’Fallon
Reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year. Second in the Class 3A Granite City cross country regional in a personal best 17 minutes, 3 seconds. Second at the Normal Community sectional in 17:54 and won the Southwestern Conference meet in 17:53.
Kayelyn Tate, junior, Parkway Central
Finished as Missouri's Class 4 state runner-up in 2019 in the 100 meters in 12.1 seconds and the 200 in 24.96. Ranked among the fastest freshmen in the state across all classes that season. Competed indoors in 2020 and 2021.
