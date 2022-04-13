Girls track and field spotlight: Gymnastics background gave Oakville pole vaulter Meinershagen a leg up

As lightning flashed, thunder rolled and rain poured from the sky, Mason Meinershagen was stuck in a parked car riding out the storm.

She was right where she wanted to be.

Meinershagen made her debut at the Class 5 girls track and field state championship meet as a sophomore last spring at Jefferson City High in spectacular fashion. Meinershagen finished third in the high jump and then closed out the nearly three-hour rain-delayed meet with an epic duel in the pole vault. Liberty North’s Rachel Homoly won the state title on a tie-breaker when she and Meinershagen both cleared 12 feet, 9 inches. Homoly did it on her first attempt. Meinershagen needed three. They were nearly a foot ahead of Ladue’s Samantha Fischer, who finished third.

“I was happy to be there,” Meinershagen said. “I was grateful that I could compete in both events.”

Now a junior, Meinershagen already is among the most accomplished pole vaulters the area has ever seen. Her jump at state was among the best ever by an area vaulter and ranks as the top mark ever by an area vaulter at the state meet.

Mere weeks after the state meet, Meinershagen broke 13 feet when she vaulted 3.99 meters at a club meet in Arkansas. It’s the second-highest vault ever by a Missouri athlete according to Milesplit. The only person ahead of her is Homoly, who cleared 13-9 on April 1 at Blue Springs High’s Rusty Hodge Invitational.

Meinershagen, 17, has grand plans for this spring and she took her first step toward making them a reality Saturday at the Northwest Invitational.

For the first time, Meinershagen competed in four events at a meet. She pole vaulted, high jumped, long jumped and ran the 100-meter hurdles. It was a hectic and exhausting day, but a productive one.

“It definitely takes a lot of endurance,” she said. “Hopefully as I do it more I’ll develop more endurance from it. I was pretty proud of myself that I managed all four events.”

Meinershagen was new to competing in four events but handled it well. She won the high jump by clearing 5-6.25. She was second in the long jump (17-8.5) and second in the 100 hurdles (15.71 seconds). Meinershagen was second in the pole vault as she was once again on the wrong end of a tie breaker. She and Parkway North senior Sophia Schrader both cleared 11-11. Schrader took third in the Class 4 state meet last year when she vaulted 11-1.75.

Making Meinershagen’s first four-event foray that much more impressive was she’s brand new to hurdling and just in her second season of long jumping. Deploying her in multiple events is a tantalizing prospect for Oakville.

“We knew she had some hurdle talent going. She decided this year to give it a try, so far so good,” Oakville girls track and field coach Laura Bishop said. “She’s a spectacular athlete, very versatile at a lot of different things.”

And not just on the track. Meinershagen plays doubles on the varsity tennis team in the fall and as a freshman and sophomore was a high-level diver for the Oakville swimming and diving team. She finished fifth in the Class 2 state meet as a freshman and was 11th as a sophomore. Her sophomore year she tried to go between diving and club track, but it just didn’t work the way she hoped. She found herself at diving competitions when she really wanted to be vaulting at indoor track meets. This winter she decided to put herself all the way into track.

“My goal is compete track and field in college,” Meinershagen said. “I didn’t necessarily want to pursue diving in college. I loved it, but track and field has my heart more. I wanted to compete in bigger meets this winter.”

Meinershagen only got into track because she outgrew gymnastics — literally.

“I got to level nine so it was pretty intense,” said the nearly 5-foot-11 Meinershagen. “I had a good growth spurt so I had to look to different events when my feet would hit the low bar in gymnastics. I had to move on to a different sport.”

She’d heard gymnasts tend to make good pole vaulters and decided to try it. It wasn’t long before her first pole vault camp changed the course of her young life.

“It’s a cool feeling. There’s a brief moment when you’re flying. I think it’s the closest to flying you can get,” Meinershagen said. “The first day of camp I loved it. I knew it was something I wanted to continue pursuing.”

She planned on vaulting at Oakville as a freshman but the spring season was canceled by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Meinershagen had to wait until last spring to get the full high school track and field experience. She took right to it.

“She came in amazing,” Oakville pole vault coach Kelsey Tunze said. “She’s so willing to learn. Gymnasts have a leg up, the main thing is body awareness.”

The technique required to sprint down the runway, plant the pole and then fling your body feet first into the sky doesn’t come naturally to most. It’s a complicated series of movements that have to be timed just right every single vault.

“Pole vault has so many different components and you have to be consistent at it,” Tunze said. “(Meinershagen) is so consistent.”

That consistency has made her one of the best track athletes at Oakville in a long time. The Tigers have had five girls win individual state championships in their history. The most recent was Kim Nagy, who won the high jump by clearing 5-5 in 2009. The most accomplished is Erin Narzinksi, who won state titles in long jump in 1993 and 1994 and won the 100 hurdles in 1994 before continuing her career at the University of South Carolina. According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s online record book, Narzinski is the only Tiger to ever win multiple state titles.

“It’s been since she was here that we’ve had someone like Mason in the track world at Oakville,” Bishop said.

Meinershagen could join that elite group this spring. Maybe in the high jump. Maybe in the pole vault. She nearly advanced to state in the long jump last year but missed qualifying by mere centimeters.

“My goal is to go to state again and hopefully finish on the podium,” Meinershagen said. “I’m going to work toward that.”

