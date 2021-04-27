Cheyenne Melvin’s gymnastics experience ended the day she needed stitches.

She and her twin sister, Chelby, were 7 years old at the time. They both began tumbling, flipping, jumping, cartwheeling and hand standing together. When one of Cheyenne’s flips went awry and left her with a wound near her eye that needed a suture, she hung up her leotard and never looked back.

“My second option was track,” Cheyenne said.

Chelby continued in gymnastics while Cheyenne started running.

“I was going to track meets and they looked fun,” Chelby said. “I wanted to try that.”

It wasn’t long before Chelby left her seat in the stands and was competing on the track, too. Eleven years later the Melvin sisters, now 18, are tearing up the track together as seniors for STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley.

On April 17 against 14 other teams at the STEAM Academy Spring Invitational, Chelby won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.8 seconds. According to Milesplit it’s the top time in Missouri this spring and the No. 29 time in the nation.

Cheyenne won the 400 meters in 56.23 seconds. That’s the second-best time in the state and among the top 75 in the nation.

Both of their victorious times are personal bests and have set the stage for what has all the makings of a remarkable senior campaign.

That the Melvins would be among the state’s best is no surprise. As a sophomore at McCluer High, Cheyenne won the Class 4 400-meter state championship in 57.12 seconds. Chelby was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 44.83 seconds.

When STEAM Academy opened in the fall of 2019 the sisters enrolled and planned on helping the Bulldogs continue a tradition of excellence that began when the school was named Berkeley and then McCluer South-Berkeley. But the Melvins never got that junior season when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it last spring.

The sisters couldn’t compete in a meet but they didn’t have to stop running. So they plowed ahead throughout quarantine racking up the miles.

“I used that time to get close to what I love doing, which is running,” Cheyenne said. “The entire spring, summer and fall just running, running, running.”

Cheyenne’s primary events are the 400 and 800. She didn’t plan on becoming an 800 runner. It was introduced to her as a way to become better in the 400, but it turns out she’s pretty good at it even if it leaves her feeling like there’s hot lava in her lungs.

“The 800 is the hardest event, that’s my opinion,” Cheyenne said with a laugh.

Cheyenne ran her season-best 800 time of 2 minutes and 16.29 seconds at the Northwest Invitational on April 10. It’s the second-best time in Missouri and just outside the top 100 in the nation this spring.

Chelby was able to pile up the miles coming into the season, but competing in the hurdles requires technique and skill. Two things she has plenty of, but first she needed to knock the rust off of in preseason practice.

“I wasn’t able to go over hurdles (in quarantine),” Chelby said. “The first day of hurdle practice it was so bad. It took a while for that muscle memory to come back.”

Chelby said her timing was the most frustrating part. She couldn’t get into a rhythm that allows her to maximize her speed while clearing the hurdles cleanly.

“I’m still not there but I’m working on it,” she said.

One of the biggest concerns the sisters had after missing their junior season was what would happen after high school. An athlete’s junior season is usually when they begin the recruiting process in earnest and have an idea of their options and what path they want to take. Like so many other kids, the Melvins got none of that.

However, they will get a chance to continue running at college. Chelby and Cheyenne signed with Arkansas State.

“It’s a great relief,” Cheyenne said.

They will head off to college together and wouldn’t have it any other way. They like being together.

“I couldn’t imagine not having a twin,” Chelby said.

There are days they have to convince folks they are twins.

“A lot of people think we’re best friends or cousins,” Chelby said.

Chelby is 5-foot-9 and older by a minute. Cheyenne and is 5-foot-4 and harbors no ill will toward her sister for how she treated her in the womb.

“She took all the food,” Cheyenne said with a laugh.

But it was Cheyenne who wanted to give track a try first. If, for no other reason, she’d never have to flip again.

