Girls track and field spotlight: Waterloo's Grohmann high jumps her way back to state

WATERLOO — Molly Grohmann felt like she might melt.

Parked in an umbrella chair with a sunhat on her head and a cooling fan around her neck, Grohmann made her debut at the Illinois High School Association’s Class 2A girls track and field state meet at O’Brien Field’s big, blue oval on the campus of Eastern Illinois University last June after the start of the season was delayed due to an altered schedule in response to COVID-19.

“It was so hot,” Grohmann said.

A sophomore at Waterloo High at the time, Grohmann entered the state meet fresh off a personal best high jump of 5 feet and 5 inches the week prior at the sectional. But when it came time to jump at state, the spring she had before wasn’t there.

“After a PR you slump the next meet. I think that’s what happened,” Grohmann said. “I peaked right then.”

Grohmann cleared 5-1, which tied her with Marengo’s Michaela Almeida for ninth place. It wasn’t the result she wanted, but one Grohmann could build on. Now, not quite a full year later, Grohmann is headed back to the state meet.

And this time she’s bringing a few friends.

The 5-foot-6 junior qualified again in the high jump and is a key component of Waterloo’s 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams, both of which will compete in the Class 2A division of the state meet in Charleston. Class 1A preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday, Class 2A and 3A prelims are Friday, with final events set to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

When the Bulldogs arrive at state, Grohmann, 17, will be the one who can point them in the right direction. She’s quite comfortable in the role. Her personality and work ethic make her a natural leader.

“She’s kind of the mother hen of the group,” Waterloo girls track and field coach Larry Huffman said. “She’s very bubbly, very happy all the time. She doesn’t let things bother her and I think it rubs off on the rest of them. They just follow her when we do the workouts. She’s made them better.”

Grohmann pulls others with her because she’s in a constant state of self-improvement. After her ninth-place finish as a sophomore, Grohmann wasted little time returning to training. She’s a year-round track athlete and has been since she started high jumping seriously in seventh grade. It’s her main event, but Huffman said she can run anything from the 100-meter dash to the 800 and excel.

“I’d say I eat, sleep and breathe track,” Grohmann said.

She dreams about it, too.

Sort of.

Every night before she nods off to sleep Grohmann likes to visualize different scenarios in either the high jump or her sprints. She imagines different ways her high jump can go wrong. Whether it’s clipping the bar on the way up or on the way down or if her steps are out of whack, she likes to see things go sideways in her mind so she can react to them should they happen in real life.

“I always allow myself to miss when I’m visualizing in high jump,” Grohmann said. “It’s meant for that, in high jump if something goes wrong you have to know what it is so you can fix it on that next rep. I plan things thoroughly.”

Grohmann has a plan for every day if only because she packs so much into it. She’s an accomplished musician who’s received state and bi-state recognition for her work on the French horn. She picked that up in fifth grade after starting out on the piano. She also plays the mellophone (a modified French horn) in the marching band, where she will be the brass co-section leader for the second consecutive year in the fall.

She’s the president-elect of Waterloo’s National Honor Society and the German club.

“When she wants to be good at something she does whatever it takes,” Huffman said. “She doesn’t cut any corners and it definitely shows.”

Grohmann is hoping it shows this weekend. After maxing out at 5-5 and clearing 5-1 at state last year, she’s improved, pardon the pun, by leaps and bounds this spring. She cleared a new personal best of 5-8 at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet May 5. She qualified for state by going over 5-7 at the Salem Sectional last week.

Grohmann’s plan this season was to begin competing when the bar reaches 5-2, a height some competitors struggle to hit consistently. By starting at that height, Grohmann’s hope is she can clear it on a single leap during the state preliminary round Friday and qualify for the finals the following day.

“That (height) is usually when people are getting out,” Huffman said. “She’s done that consistently all year so when we get to state when it starts at a decent height she can get it hopefully on the first try. If you can get it on the first try on Friday usually that’s the cutoff and you only have to do one jump. She can be fresh the next day.”

Should Grohmann perform as expected she will be in contention for a state championship. Geneseo junior Annie Wirth is the reigning champion and high jumped 5-9.25 at the Geneseo Sectional last week for the top mark in Illinois this spring.

Grohmann would be giddy to end her junior year atop the podium in Charleston but understands a lot of what happens is out of her control. She’ll trust the work she has put in on and off the track to carry her through.

“I’d love a PR in high jump. I’m hoping I can get somewhere around 5-8 or 5-9,” Grohmann said. “Everyone would say they want to be the state champion, but I just want to do my best and if my best is that then that’s awesome.”

