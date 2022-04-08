Girls track and field spotlight: Westminster's Moore makes a splash with outrageous triple jump

Brooke Moore despised track practice.

When she was 10 years old, there were plenty of days she ran laps but dreamed of circling the bases.

“I was in love with softball,” Moore said with a big smile. “If I had a choice I would have probably been playing softball.”

Moore's mother convinced her track was where her future was brightest. And in true mom fashion, she was right.

A senior jumper and hurdler for the Westminster girls track and field team, Moore put the state on notice last week when she triple jumped 41 feet and 0.5 inches to win at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee/Al Joyner Classic at East St. Louis. It’s the longest triple jump by an area athlete in four years and the third-longest ever by a Missouri athlete according to Milesplit.

Ritenour graduate Diamond Riley jumped 41-11 at the Great Southwest Classic in 2018. Cape Notre Dame graduate Riley Burger went 41-3 in 2019. Then there is Moore.

All 5-foot-4 of her.

Typically high-level triple jumpers are on the taller side and have long legs to propel them down the runway. What Moore lacks in height she more than makes up for in power, speed and technique.

“A lot of people shock you, it can be the shortest person jumping 42 or 43 (feet),” Moore said. “It’s whoever works the hardest, that’s how I see it.”

Moore, 18, has been working at her craft since she was 9. But she didn’t start enjoying it until she was around 12. Moore really wanted to pursue softball. It looked like fun. But there was a hangup.

“She can’t catch,” Glen Norwood said with a laugh.

A club track coach for Ultimate Speed Academy and most recently the head track coach at Trinity, Norwood began working with Moore early in her track days and saw jumping talent within her. Even if she didn’t see it in herself.

“I was not fast,” Moore said. “I didn’t even know what (triple jump) was. It was Coach Norwood’s faith that put me into it. I did not have hops for anything. Over time my speed got faster working with him.”

Moore’s consistent work began to pay off, and the more she improved the more she started to come around to track and field as something she liked. Eventually it became something she loved.

“Because practice is so hard it’s easy to hate the sport,” Moore said. “I started loving it, getting into it and enjoying practices.”

There were still a fair share of frustrating days, however. For the longest time Moore was unable to jump past 39 feet. It was a barrier she felt like she might not break. She won the Class 4 triple jump state title as a junior at Trinity when she jumped 39-10.75. It was rewarding in its own way, but she wanted to break 40.

“I was stuck on 39 for so long,” Moore said.

She wasn’t where she wanted to be, but that didn’t stop college programs from pursuing her. The University of Minnesota was in on her as a junior and that really made an impact on Moore. So much so she signed her national letter of intent to continue jumping and hurdling at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers coaching staff’s belief she could be special gave her confidence.

“I was only jumping 39 when they showed a little bit of interest,” Moore said. “Honestly that led me that way, it meant they saw potential in what I could be.”

Moore finally broke through when she leaped 40-11.25 this summer to win the 17-18 year-old division triple jump national championship at the AAU Jr. Olympics in Humble, Texas. That jump set the stage for this spring. Moore was aiming to break 42 feet this season, but after clearing 41 in just her second meet she might be able to go even farther.

“(Last week’s jump tells me) I have a lot in store. That if I keep training and working hard that I can definitely jump 42 this year,” Moore said.

The official triple jump state record is 40-10 set by Ritenour’s Riley at the state meet in 2017. In order to have an official state record in Missouri, the record must be set at the state meet. Moore has no idea what a normal state meet looks like.

Her freshman year the state meet was moved to Mizzou’s Walton Stadium after a tornado tore through Jefferson City and damaged the high school athletic facilities where the state meet was scheduled to be. Her sophomore season was lost when spring sports were canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season she was part of Trinity’s Class 4 title team that won a one-day state meet that was altered due to lingering coronavirus concerns. This spring the state meet is slated to return to its traditional two-day format.

However, the nature of the sport means Moore takes nothing for granted as she chases the overall state record.

“Track is so inconsistent, you never know,” Moore said. “The weather could be bad, the weather could be good. You could be hurt, you could be sore. I just hope that I do it. It’s going to be a lot of pressure.”

Because her track career hasn’t been topsy-turvy enough, if she’s going to chase the state record it’ll be at Westminster, a school she never thought she’d attend. Moore was quite content at Trinity. When it was announced Trinity would close at the end of last school year she was devastated.

“It was very difficult. A lot of tears and worry,” Moore said. “I didn’t know what this school year was going to be like. I was just worried I wasn’t going to like it. I had so much fun at Trinity. I wanted to graduate from there.”

For all her concern, Moore found she liked Westminster. She settled in quickly and has become comfortable in her new surroundings. And the Wildcats are thrilled she’s with them.

“She’s not just a great athlete, she’s a phenomenal young lady,” Westminster track and field coach Larry Minner said. “Brooke stepped right in like she’d been here before. That comes from her being a phenomenal person. I’m blessed to have her on board.”

Moore showed what kind of impact she can make on the track last week at East St. Louis. Not only did she pop an outrageous triple jump, but she set school records in the long jump (17 feet, 5 inches) and 100-meter hurdles (14.55 seconds). She ran a leg on the 400-meter relay, which set a new school record when it finished third in 49.8.

“We wanted to be competitive and we relied on Brooke and our other athletes,” Minner said. “We had a great showing.”

Moore’s senior season is off to a smashing start, but there is still work to be done to get where she wants to go. After signing with Minnesota, Moore said she relaxed a little bit. A little too much for Norwood’s liking. A weight lifted off her shoulders with her college plans locked in, but signing is just the first step at the next level. With some encouragement from Norwood, Moore was back on the track and getting after it all winter.

“Now I know I still have to work for it, I still have to prove my place,” Moore said. “It’s not given to you, it’s earned.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.