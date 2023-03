The 2022 All-Metro cross country runner of the year was a first-team track selection as a junior for the Lancers. She capped her junior track season with runner-up finishes in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. Her time of 4:54.79 was the area’s best in the 1600 and her 10:47.95 in the 3200 was the area’s second best. She also ran on Lafayette’s state champion 3200 relay team that won in an eye-popping 9:20.