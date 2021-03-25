Kayelyn Tate, junior, Parkway Central Mar 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kayelyn Tate, Parkway Central track and field Finished as Missouri's Class 4 state runner-up in 2019 in the 100 meters in 12.1 seconds and the 200 in 24.96. Ranked among the fastest freshmen in the state across all classes that season. Competed indoors in 2020 and 2021. 0 comments Tags Prep-sports Runner-up Class Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Girls Track Girls track and field athletes to watch 1 hr ago