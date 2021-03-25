 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kayelyn Tate, junior, Parkway Central
0 comments

Kayelyn Tate, junior, Parkway Central

  • 0
Kayelyn Tate, Parkway Central

Kayelyn Tate, Parkway Central track and field

Finished as Missouri's Class 4 state runner-up in 2019 in the 100 meters in 12.1 seconds and the 200 in 24.96. Ranked among the fastest freshmen in the state across all classes that season. Competed indoors in 2020 and 2021.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports