Ladue's girls 800 relay team flashes its potential

WENTZVILLE — Zoe Ademuyiwa took a practice start from her blocks Saturday as she waited for the 800-meter relay race to begin. The Ladue High senior took another one as a wait dragged on.

As she hopped around her blocks trying to keep her adrenaline going after a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter dash, she took one more block start.

That was about the time the starter signaled for the start and Ademuyiwa was still 10 meters away from her block.

"I felt that we had so much time so I could do more block starts, but I was ready, so it was good," Ademuyiwa.

After sprinting back for the start, Ademuyiwa kicked off the Ladue's 800-meter relay team to a first-place finish with a time of 1 minute and 47.38 seconds in the Holt Invitational at Holt High School.

"I was pumped and excited to run," Ladue anchor Emma Smith said. "It took a little bit longer for our race to start, so my adrenaline was really rushing. When I got the baton, I just knew I had to go. I had to finish what they started."

It was the first of two relay championships as Ladue picked up a championship in the 1600-meter relay race at the end of the meet.

The 800-meter relay team had to wait a little longer for its turn, but two near-flawless handoffs helped the Rams edge out Rock Bridge, which finished second in 1:47.86.

There was a little bit of a rough handoff in between the second and third runners, but Rams sprinters coach Lydia Harold was pleased to see it happen at full speed.

"It puts stress on them, but they trust their teammates," Harold said. "They know that if they can get the baton to the next person, they know they'll be fine and we can fix the rest later in practice."

After Kayliah Mottes took the hand off at the second exchange, she zeroed in on someone in front of her and began to hunt.

"I had confidence in my team and Emma," Mottes said. "I just had to get out and chase somebody that was in front of me."

After Ademuyiwa exploded from the blocks, she began to prepare for the handoff to Kayla White who waited for her in the first exchange zone.

Seeing that blur in a Ladue jersey coming up on her can be intimidating to some, but not to White.

"Zoe is fast so I'm a little cautious when she's running in, but (Harold) arranges the steps (to compensate)," White said.

Harold thinks Saturday was just a taste of what's to come for her relay team.

"Anything is possible," Harold said. "We're chasing the school record in all the relays and I think that's very doable. I think we have the team to do it by state."

