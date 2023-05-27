Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JEFFERSON CITY — Mark Jennings learned a lot from Glenn Norwood while they both were at Trinity Catholic High School.

The most important thing that Jennings, the Lutheran St. Charles coach, learned was a motto.

"Fight, survive, win," Jennings said. "I learned that from Coach Norwood and just continued that process."

Jennings took that knowledge from his days at Trinity and used it to help power Lutheran St. Charles girls to their first state championship since 2014, claiming the Class 3 state championship on Saturday at Adkins Stadium.

"It sounds amazing," Lutheran St. Charles sophomore Elle North said. "It feels so good. I love it. This is the best thing."

Lutheran St. Charles won the title with 51 team points. It edged out Eldon (37), Centralia (36) and Palmyra (35) for the championship.

The Cougars won the 800-meter relay and North won the 400-meter dash title with a time of 57.75 seconds. North also finished as runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.54.

North was the only returning Cougar to the state meet, qualifying as a freshman last year.

"It's a big difference from last year being the only kid who made it to state to winning state, it's a huge difference," North said.

North points to the change in mentality that Jennings and Norwood brought to the coaching staff that helped turn the corner for the Cougars.

"I think about midway through the season, I noticed that the attitude of the kids changed," Jennings said. "They stopped taking it so much as a game, but taking it seriously. They started putting in that extra work and asking a lot of questions and all the results started to show."

While the title looked secure after 15 events, Jennings didn't start celebrating until he got the trophy in his hands.

With a host of young talent, Jennings is prepared for some extra work as Lutheran St. Charles gets bumped to Class 4 next year.

"Since the mentality has changed and 90 percent is coming back, they understand that it's harder work since they're moving up to a higher class," Jennings said. "Someone is always after you, just got to keep working."