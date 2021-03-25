 Skip to main content
Lydia Roller, senior, Staunton
Finished second in the 2019 Illinois Class 2A state meet 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 11 seconds; and was fourth in the 3,200 (11:24). Injury ended her fall cross country season early. Signed with Missouri.

