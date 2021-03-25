Lydia Roller, senior, Staunton Mar 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lydia Roller, Staunton cross country Finished second in the 2019 Illinois Class 2A state meet 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 11 seconds; and was fourth in the 3,200 (11:24). Injury ended her fall cross country season early. Signed with Missouri. 0 comments Tags Prep-sports Cross Country Meet Injury Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Girls Track Girls track and field athletes to watch 1 hr ago