Mascoutah runs away with O'Fallon Invitational team title

Lee won the pole vault with a height of 2.90 meters and was on winning 800-meter relay team that ran a season best of 1 minute, 49.28 seconds.

"These meets are really good for us," Mascoutah junior Olivia Lee said. "Our conference is good, but big meets like this one against 3A teams just prepares us for state. I love competing against bigger schools."

Williams won the 400 with a time of 1:01.13, edging Schanz (1:02.32) for the title.

Both were members of the winning 1,600 relay team, which set a season best of 4:14.57.

"They're like a dynamic duo between those two," Latham said.

Mascoutah's other individual event winner was freshman Amelia Martin in the 800. Martin ran a leg on the 1600 relay.

Rachel Hamilton, a senior, ran legs on both winning 800 and 1600 relays.

"I think we are starting to realize that we're faster than we think we are," Williams said.

With the threat of inclement weather looming, meet officials conducted events in a hurry-up mode.

Athletes sprinted from event to event, and the eight-team meet was completed in less than three hours.

"Sometimes they were lining up for their race and then getting calls for their next race," Latham said. "It was tough to keep rolling, but we're not running in the cold and rain, so I think that's nice."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.