Mascoutah runs away with O'Fallon Invitational team title

O'FALLON, Ill. — Mascoutah High senior Jenna Schanz had some personal business to attend Saturday after the O'Fallon Invitational girls track and field meet.
But before racing off to get ready for Mascoutah's prom, Schanz and her teammates had their full attention on the task at hand.
Competing against a field that included many larger schools, Mascoutah ran away with the team championship with 150 points.
"I was really excited for this track meet," Schanz said. "It was really exciting that it was so short and fast-paced with a lot of uplifting energy. That helped a lot."
It was the second team championship of the week for Mascoutah, which scored 151 points Wednesday to win the Triad Invitational.
Mascoutah won six of the O'Fallon meet's 18 events to cap off its impressive week. Belleville West (99) and Edwardsville (99) tied for second place, while host O'Fallon (77) rounded out the top four teams.
"I knew the girls would do really well this year, so we've been trying to get into these big meets because I figured the girls had a good shot," Mascoutah coach Darren Latham said. "I was hoping this would be our door in and I think we're finally making noise that we can compete."
Mascoutah juniors Olivia Lee and Jayda Williams both won one individual event apiece while also running on winning relays.
Lee won the pole vault with a height of 2.90 meters and was on winning 800-meter relay team that ran a season best of 1 minute, 49.28 seconds.
"These meets are really good for us," Mascoutah junior Olivia Lee said. "Our conference is good, but big meets like this one against 3A teams just prepares us for state. I love competing against bigger schools."
Williams won the 400 with a time of 1:01.13, edging Schanz (1:02.32) for the title.
Both were members of the winning 1,600 relay team, which set a season best of 4:14.57.
"They're like a dynamic duo between those two," Latham said.
Mascoutah's other individual event winner was freshman Amelia Martin in the 800. Martin ran a leg on the 1600 relay.
Rachel Hamilton, a senior, ran legs on both winning 800 and 1600 relays.
"I think we are starting to realize that we're faster than we think we are," Williams said.
With the threat of inclement weather looming, meet officials conducted events in a hurry-up mode.
Athletes sprinted from event to event, and the eight-team meet was completed in less than three hours.
"Sometimes they were lining up for their race and then getting calls for their next race," Latham said. "It was tough to keep rolling, but we're not running in the cold and rain, so I think that's nice."