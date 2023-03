Signed with the University of Kansas. The returning first-team All-Metro selection qualified for the Class 5 state championship meet last season in four events. She was runner-up in the pole vault with a jump of 3.70 meters and also was second in the high jump with a leap of 1.67 meters. She also finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.63 seconds and was 14th in the long jump with mark of 5.18 meters.