A third-team All-Metro selection as a junior who has signed with SEMO, Grohmann finished third at the Class 2A state meet in the high jump last year. Her personal-best leap was 1.73 meters was the best in the area. Grohmann also ran on state meet-qualifying 1600 and 3200-meter relay teams. Last week at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships in Bloomington, Grohmann finished second in the high jump.