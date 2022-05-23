Oakville's Meinershagen qualifies for state in four events; Cardinal Ritter showcases depth, dominance

KIRKWOOD — Mason Meinershagen went into the tunnel when her spikes clicked into the starting blocks.

She didn’t come out until she was near the finish line and realized she was headed to state.

“I completely zoned out in it,” Meinershagen said.

A junior hurdler, jumper and pole vaulter for the Oakville girls track and field team, Meinershagen ran a personal best time of 14.88 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to finish fourth and qualify for the state meet Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City High.

Meinershagen advanced to state in four events Monday afternoon at the Class 5 Sectional 1 meet at Kirkwood High. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the meet was postponed by thunderstorms that drenched the area much of the morning and early afternoon. The top four finishers in each event at the sectional advanced to state.

The postponement didn’t bother Meinershagen a bit as she won the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 11 inches. She took top honors in the high jump on a tiebreaker when she and Cardinal Ritter’s Hannah Wallace both went over 5-5. Meinershagen needed one fewer attempt to clear the height.

Meinershagen qualified for state in both pole vault and high jump last season but added the 100 hurdles and long jump this spring. Seeded fifth entering the 100 hurdles, Meinershagen spent the week leading into the sectional meet preparing to run her best race of the spring.

“I really focused on hurdles specifically because I knew I was ranked fifth going in,” Meinershagen said. “I worked all practice on getting to the first hurdle as fast as I could and I carried it through my hurdle race today. I hit that hurdle as fast as I’ve hit it.”

Between hurdling and high jumping Meinershagen squeezed in the long jump. She took fourth with a jump of 17-7. Not bad for someone operating mostly on pure athleticism.

“I wing that, I don’t really know what I’m doing,” Meinershagen said with a smile. “I’m happy with what I did.”

The Cardinal Ritter girls were, as they often are, the most dominant team in the meet. The reigning Class 5 champion Lions rolled to victory with 146 points followed by Kirkwood (102.5), Ladue (74), Jackson (68) and John Burroughs (64).

The Lions racked up victories all over the track and in the field. Wallace won the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 10 inches. Sophomore standout sprinter Aniyah Brown won the 100 (11.89) and 200 (24.22). The Lions qualified two more sprinters in the 100 as junior Alexis Taylor (12.34) and sophomore Brookly Brady (12.35) were third and fourth, respectively.

Charlye Moody was second in the 200 in 25.56. Freshman Kyndall Spain won the 300 hurdles in 44.39 while Taylor was third (45.36). Spain took third in the 100 hurdles, too.

Ritter was impressive in its open events but shined in the relays. The 800-meter relay team opened up with a win in 1:41.27, its fastest time of the season. The 1,600-meter relay team won in 3:54, seven seconds ahead of runner-up Ladue. In between the Lions gave a glimpse of what could come in the 400-meter relay as they won in 46.13 seconds. It’s the fastest time in Missouri this spring and ranks among the top 15 in the nation according to Milesplit.

“We never plan on blowing the time out of the water,” Ritter coach Tiffany Spain said. “We just plan on getting a good stick and running and somehow that 46.1 came through. It just comes. They’re happy, I’m happy.”

John Burroughs sophomore standout Aaliyah Elliott had another strong meet as she won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 6 inches. She was second in the 100 hurdles (14.55) and second in the 100-meter dash (12.24).

Kirkwood junior Genesis Dixon won the 100 hurdles in 14.37 and was second in the 300 hurdles (45.31). She was also the runner-up in the long jump (19-2). Teammate Josie Baker won the 800 (2:16).

Marquette sophomore Natalie Danner won the javelin with a throw of 122-1.

Parkway West junior Kennedy Whitaker won the 1,600 in 5:12 followed by Jackson’s Layla Fliege (5:14), Fox’s Isabella Marcum (5:17) and Kirkwood’s Josie Baker (5:21)

Parkway South’s Magdalena Singleton won the 3,200 with an impressive kick the final lap to pull away in 11:31. Fox’s Marcum was second followed by Whitaker and Fliege.

On the boys side St. Louis U. High took top honors with 113 points followed by Kirkwood (107), Jackson (60), Parkway West (58) and Poplar Bluff (58).

The Jr. Bills got a victorious performance from senior high jumper Eric Piening who cleared 6 feet, 7 inches. Kirkwood’s Ga’Darr Burks and Kameron Richardson were second and third, respectively. Piening also advanced to state in the triple jump as he took fourth just behind teammate Andrew Harris (43-5).

Sophomore sprinter Ryan Wingo rolled to victory in the 100 (10.88) and 200 (21.71). John Burroughs’ senior Cooper Hyken was the runner up in both events in 11.01 and 22.21.

SLUH’s 400-meter relay team had to make some adjustments due to an injury but still managed to win the race in 42.6 seconds just ahead of De Smet (42.62), Ritenour (42.63) and CBC (42.93).

Kirkwood junior Deion Brown on the 300 hurdles in 40.38 seconds. He also qualified for state in the 110s with a fourth-place finish (15.85).

Kirkwood senior Sebastian Baker won a tightly contested 800 in 1:59.28. He was a step ahead of Lindbergh’s David Fletcher (1:59.32), Webster Groves’s Andrew Bacon (1:59.46) and Kirkwood’s Damon Patterson (1:59.57).

Parkway West junior Donteaus Moore won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.79 seconds and was second in the 300s in 41.18.

The Longhorns looked spectacular in the 800-meter relay as senior standout and Missouri recruit Ja’Marion Wayne anchored them to victory in 1:27. Wayne won the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, 10 inches.

Ladue’s dynamic distance duo of Charlie Krasnoff and Andrew Smock took first and second in the 1,600. Krasnoff won in 4:25.5 while Smock was a step behind at 4:25.59.

Krasnoff turned on the jets in the final lap of the 3,200 as he pulled away from the lead pack and finished in 9:24. Kirkwood’s Patrick Lee was second in 9:27.16 with Ladue’s Smock in third at 9:27.18. SLUH’s Grant Brawley was fourth in 9:30.

Ladue senior pole vaulter Daniel Byer qualified for state with a third-place finish by clearing 13-5. Jackson took the top two spots as Braeden Cain and Collin Havill both vaulted 13-11.

Lindbergh senior Gianni Iannazzo won the javelin with a throw of 166-8.

Marquette’s Caleb Cody-Jackson won the 400 in 49.11 and was followed by teammate Derrick Brown (49.97). Ritenour senior Samuel Williams (50.8) and sophomore Tyson Robinson (50.95) were third and fourth, respectively.

The Mustangs won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:25 ahead of Ritenour (3:27), Webster Groves (3:28) and Ladue (3:30).

