Parkway Central girls claim Class 4 title for first state track championship

JEFFERSON CITY — Ryan Banta was nervous.

Even when things went better than expected, he still wasn’t comfortable.

Not until that elusive trophy was placed in his hands did he believe it was true.

For the first time in school history the Parkway Central girls track and field team is a state champion.

Parkway Central won the Class 4 title with 78 points Saturday at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High.

The Colts were well ahead of runner-up West Plains (52), Kearney (45) and Nerinx Hall (38).

It’s a longtime coming for Banta, the longtime Parkway Central coach. After a runner-up finish last season the Colts made it their mission to get back to state and move up one spot on the podium.

“It’s a relief to be honest,” senior sprinter Kayelyn Tate said.

A four-year varsity stalwart, Tate did her part as she won the 200-meter dash in 24.48 seconds to nip senior teammate Nnenna Okapara who was second in 24.6. Tate was the runner up in the 100 in 11.83 seconds while Okpara was the runner up in the 400 (56.59).

Sophomore Skyye Lee won the 300 hurdles in 43.76.

Tate, Okpara, Lee and Mychael Green were the heart of two state championship relays. The foursome first teamed up for victory in the 800-meter relay in 1 minute and 39 seconds, four seconds faster than runner up Helias. They then closed down the meet with a win in the 1,600-relay that finished in 3:58, two seconds better than runner-up Jefferson City.

When the 1,600 relay stepped off the top step of the podium, Tate dropped to the artificial surface and stretched right there. It had been a long day, season and career for one of the Colts all-time great track athletes.

“I’m really happy we were able to succeed not only in my personal events but in our state championship,” Tate said. “Mainly it’s for our coach who’s been wanting this for years. He deserves it for all he’s been through this year.”

Banta was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September. It’s noncancerous but has brought its own set of challenges. He’s scheduled to have surgery to remove it this summer. For his program to reach the pinnacle of the sport at this time in his life is an experience he’ll cherish forever.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a live list, not a bucket list considering my circumstances,” Banta said. “When it’s personal, when it’s your school, the school you went to, the community you serve and live in, it’s all the more special. Especially being so close last year and to pull through this year with flying colors and for things to go so very well, it’s astonishing.”

Nerinx Hall picked up a state trophy behind the strong work of its distance crew. The 3,200-meter relay team of Cami Crouch, Madelyn Schillinger, Luciana Medina and Maris Jacknewitz opened up Saturday’s portion of the meet by rolling to victory in 9:27, 19 seconds ahead of runner up West Plains. Summit was third in 9:48 and Cor Jesu was fourth in 9:51.

The 1,600-relay took third in 4:07 as Lucy Brady teamed with Jacknewitz, Schillinger and Medina.

Crouch took home an individual championship in the 3,200 by winning in 11:06. On Friday Crouch scored when she took fifth in the 1,600 (5:15) while Cor Jesu senior Frances Luna won in 5:04.

Banta knows all too well what the view looks like when you’re not atop the podium. After six top-five finishes in his coaching career, it still didn’t feel real even though the points had been banked and all that was left to do was wait.

“We knew when our girls went first and second in the 200-meter dash, we knew mathematically we had won. But it’s one of those things where you’re still pinching yourself to really believe this something we finally accomplished and broke through,” Banta said. “We’ve been so close so many times. To finally do it is a wonderful, wonderful thing. It’s a credit to all my assistant coaches and the girls who had done so very much to get us ready this year.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.