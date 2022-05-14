Parkway West's Whitaker wins two district titles, anchors relay team to dramatic finish

CHESTERFIELD — Kennedy Whitaker forced herself to stay positive.

Even if she didn’t feel good about it.

A junior distance runner for the Parkway West girls track and field team, Whitaker already had cranked out nearly three full miles on a hot and sunny afternoon as she waited at the finish line for the baton to come to her. The anchor leg of the Longhorns' 1,600-meter relay, it was up to Whitaker whether or not the relay team could survive another week with a fourth-place finish or better in the Class 5 District 2 meet Saturday at Marquette High.

There were five teams in the 1,600 relay and one of them wasn’t advancing to next week’s sectional meet.

Whittaker was the last anchor leg to receive the baton and for a brief moment it affected her.

“At first, I was getting in my head a little bit that we were in last place, but I just tried to keep a positive attitude,” Whitaker said. “I knew we were so close.”

Whitaker powered her way around the track, caught and then passed John Burroughs’ anchor leg on the final curve to pull the Longhorns into fourth place in 4 minutes and 13 seconds to keep them alive for another week.

“I just feel so happy,” Whitaker said. “I love all those girls and they gave it everything. I was really happy to see all our hard work paid off and we get to go through.”

The 5-foot-7 Whitaker capped a productive day with an outstanding finish. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 races in dominating fashion. Her time of 5:29 in the 1,600 was 10 seconds ahead of Kirkwood freshman Calpurnia Durnin, who was the runner up. It was an extremely tight race after Whitaker finished as Durnin, Kirkwood sophomore Josie Baker, Parkway West junior Alexandra Etchason and Marquette freshman Maleah Eggers all were within a second of each other.

Whitaker rolled again in the 3,200 in 12:08, a full 12 seconds ahead of Parkway South junior Magdalena Singleton, who placed second.

After advancing out of the district meet in just the 1,600 as a sophomore, Whittaker was thrilled to win her first two district championships.

“It means a lot,” Whitaker said. “I’ve worked really hard the past season, running every day, pushing myself to get (personal records). I pushed myself hard.”

Kirkwood won the team district championship with 179 points. John Burroughs was second with 134 followed by Ladue (130), Marquette (118), Parkway West (77), Ritenour (45) and Parkway South (37).

Longtime Kirkwood coach Roberta McWoods was happy her team came together and performed when it mattered Saturday. But she’s been coaching long enough to know success at a district meet guarantees nothing going forward.

“I learned a long time ago you can win your conference, you can win your district, you can do really well at sectional and still not place at the state meet in the top division. I’m used to that,” McWoods said. “But to pull everybody together for a district meet is very challenging. I take it one meet at a time, one race at a time.”

The Pioneers got a monster afternoon from junior standout Genesis Dixon, who won the 100 hurdles in 14.04 seconds, which puts her in the top 50 in the nation, according to Milesplit. She doubled up with a victory in the 300 hurdles in 44.98, nearly five seconds ahead of Parkway West junior Cecelia Watts, who was the runner-up. She also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 4 inches.

Kirkwood’s Baker won the 800 in dramatic fashion as she finished in 2:22.42, while Ladue’s Virginia Schulte was second in 2:22.75.

Sophomore Karla Burgett and senior Megan Glasgow both advanced to the sectional by finishing second and third in high jump, respectively.

Kirkwood’s 400 relay team nipped John Burroughs at the finish. The Pioneers crossed the line in 50.54 seconds to the Bombers' 50.56. Ladue was third in 50.93.

Kirkwood did it again in the 1,600 relay, this time to Ladue. The Pioneers finished in 4:02.55 and the Rams crossed in 4:02.56.

John Burroughs got its own spectacular performance from sophomore Aaliyah Elliott. A jumper and sprinter, Elliott won the long jump (19 feet, 2 inches) and the 100 dash (12.14). She was runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 14.55. She’s been working her way back from a bulging disc she suffered last year. The treatment and recovery put her training behind where she wanted to be entering the district meet. But when the meet was over, she felt good about her results.

“This whole season has been frustrating,” Elliott said. “I’ve been working really, really hard and seeing my times and everything coming at districts, that’s where it’s supposed to come at.”

Burroughs got a strong day from senior thrower Vanessa Polk, who won shot put with a toss of 41-7 and was second in discus with a throw of 105-7. Senior pole vaulter Mary O’Brien won with a vault of 10-6. Senior Sydney Williams won high jump by clearing 4-9 and the 3,200 relay team was victorious in 10:11.

A small school that was pushed into Class 5 due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “championship factor,” Burroughs had the smallest contingent of athletes at the meet, but still made its presence felt, which had Elliott smiling ear to ear.

“I’m so happy. We’re not a big group,” she said. “We’ve been really working hard, I’m really proud.”

Ladue senior Kayliah Motes doubled up with victories in the 200 (26.19) and 400 (57.85). Fellow senior Zoe Ademuyiwa was second in the 200 in 26.8.

Ladue got some payback in the 800 relay as it won in 1:44 just ahead of Kirkwood, which was second in 1:45.

Marquette sophomore Mary Danner won javelin with a throw of 120-5.

Ritenour senior Azariah Estes won triple jump with a leap of 33-9 inches. She advanced to the sectional with a third place finish in the long jump (15-9).

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.