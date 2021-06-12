Rivers, Byrd have been a dynamic duo for Belleville West

CHARLESTON, Ill. — It's almost like Janaysia Byrd and Macee Rivers are sisters.

The two junior hurdlers for the Belleville West girls track and field team do everything together and can be seen joking and laughing with each other all the time.

But when they toe the line, the mood changes.

"I tell her that we're best friends and all, but on the track, I have to go get you," Rivers said.

Byrd added: "Once on the track, it's focused on the race to try and beat one another."

Both competed Saturday in the 100-meter hurdles race in the Class 3A girls track and field state championship meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Rivers ran a personal-best time of 14.06 seconds to finish as the runner-up behind Homewood-Flossmoor sophomore Ana-Liese Torian, who finished with a 13.87.

"The hurdles was a great race," Rivers said. "It could have been a little better, just some small mistakes that could have been cleaned up. I've got to go back and fix them up, but I couldn't ask for a better race because I just did hit a personal best."

Byrd finished 23rd with a time of 17.75 second.