Rybak becomes Father McGivney's first state champion on the track

CHARLESTON, Ill. — It was cold and wet Saturday afternoon as Elena Rybak made the turn to the final straightaway.

Rain continued to fall all around Rybak as she fixated her eyes on the finish line.

About 10 meters before she crossed the line, the usually reserved Father McGivney freshman raised her arms in triumph and pumped her fist in the air before letting out a shout of joy.

She was a state champion.

"It's unreal," Rybak said. "It's something I've been working towards for so long. It's a dream come true. it's amazing."

Rybak became the first Father McGivney state track and field champion by winning the Class 1A 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 59.82 seconds, in the Illinois girls track and field state championships at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field.

"It sounds wonderful," Father McGivney coach Russ Hart said. "She's such a hard worker and a gritty performer. These girls we have here today, they're the meat of our cross country team. At Father McGivney, they become tough in cross country and then they become fast in track. I'm so proud of her —all the girls were amazing."

The state championship was one of three medals for Rybak. She helped the 3,200 relay team to a second-place finish and the 1,600 relay to a sixth-place showing.

The Griffins placed fourth as a team with five individual runners.

Rybak, a standout on the cross country team, led from start to finish, increasing her lead with each lap in the 1,600. She joined Liberty senior Ally Kruger (4:57.19) and O'Fallon senior Peyton Schieppe (4:57.60) as the only other area runners to break the five-minute barrier in the 1,600 this season.

The freshman phenom took full advantage of the announcer when she was wondering if anyone was around her before she let it sink in.

"I was going off what the announcers were saying," Rybak said. "I didn't look behind me. Once I got halfway through my third lap and into my fourth, I realized that no one was going to catch me and that's when it soaked in. It was awesome."

After qualifying to the state meet in cross country but not being able to finish the three-mile course at Detweiler in the fall, she used that as fuel for Saturday.

As impressive as Rybak was, Hart was just as impressed with how well his team did.

Especially considering that last year's squad only had one member, sophomore Kaitlyn Hatley.

"These cross country runners are the toughest kids I know," Hart said.

Hatley also was part of the 3,200 relay team that finished second and the 1,600 relay team. She also held her own in the 800 by herself.

In the back of the pack after the first 400 meters, the sophomore made a mad dash to the front in the final 200 meters to claim a third-place finish with a time of 2:18.18.

"I kept going, sticking with the pace, but I remember (Hart) told me to kick at the 200," Hatley said. "I caught up to that first group and I kept kicking and kept catching the fourth and fifth girl. I gave it my all, and I'm so excited with what I did."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.