Spain, relays power Cardinal Ritter to victory at Ladue's Brusca/Strohbach Invite

LADUE – Kyndall Spain expects to set a personal record every time she races.

A freshman sprinter for the Cardinal Ritter girls track and field team, Spain also understands there are factors outside of her control. Like the gusting wind she had to plow into headfirst Saturday at the start of her 300-meter hurdles race at Ladue’s Brusca/Strohbach Invitational.

“I expect a PR every time I compete, but I know the weather conditions so I let my guard down a little,” Spain said.

The wind was fierce at the start, but Spain bested it as she careened around the track to win the 300s in 43.25 seconds. It’s the fastest time yet this spring for the speedy Spain. It’s also the fastest time in Missouri this spring according to Milesplit.

Spain, 15, said once she hit the home stretch it was, well ...

“Easy as a breeze,” she said with a laugh. “You have to keep your head down. It’s only easier after that first 100.”

Nothing has come easy for the Lions even if they make it look that way. Ritter won the Brusca/Strohbach Invitational with 86.5 points. MICDS was the runner up with 80.5 points followed by Pattonville (58), Lindbergh (57), Ladue (56) and Lafayette (50).

The reigning Class 5 champion, Ritter returned a talented roster this spring. Sophomore standout Aniyah Brown won the 200-meter dash in 23.69 seconds as she held off Pattonville sophomore A’Laji Bradley, who was second in 23.93. Bradley later won the 400 in 56.85 seconds.

The Lions depth shined as they swept the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relays in dominating fashion. The 400 relay won in 47 seconds, followed by McCluer STEAM in 49.25. The 800 relay won in 1:41, followed by Ladue in 1:43. Spain anchored the 1,600-relay to an eye-popping win in 3:59. Ladue was second in 4:07.

“We just come out here and try to do our best, better than what we did at practice, better than what we did at the previous meets,” said Tiffany Spain, Ritter's track and field coach and Kyndall’s mother. “We just worry about PRing and getting better times.”

MICDS got an excellent day of work from junior sprinter and jumper Maya Anderson. Anderson won the 100 hurdles in 14.63 seconds, followed by Westminster senior Brooke Moore, who was second in 14.82, and Kyndall Spain, who was third in 15.08.

“The wind was awful, but I just wanted to maintain my form and my mechanics and never lose sight of that while I was running,” Anderson said. “I just wanted to maintain focus so I could have a clean race and that was my angle.”

Anderson was the runner-up to Spain in the 300s in 45.43 and was second to Moore in the triple jump. Moore won with a leap of 39-4 with Anderson behind her at 37-10. Moore also won the 100-meter dash in 12.5 seconds.

Moore was the only female athlete at the Brusca/Strobach to win individual gold medals in multiple events. The victories were spread out among the 22 teams that competed.

Lafayette’s lone victory came from senior Grace Tyson, who won the 1,600 in 5:05, while Parkway West junior Kennedy Whitaker won the 3,200 in 11:54.

Pattonville junior Camryn Hubbard won the 800 in 2:16 to beat senior teammate Keilah Wilkes, who finished in 2:18. Lindbergh picked up a pair of wins as sophomore Bailey Boehm won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 1 inch. Sophomore Kylie Scott won the pole vault with a vault of 10-11.5.

John Burroughs sophomore Aaliyah Elliott won the long jump with a leap of 18-6.

Ladue senior Alexandra Maranto won the discus with a throw of 108-4. Hazelwood West junior Charnay Davis won the shot put with a put of 40-8.25 and Summit senior Alexis Miller won the javelin with a throw of 122-2.

Summit won the 3,200-meter relay in 9:59. It was the only relay Ritter did not enter a team.

Ritter has been dominant in the early going this spring. The Lions are using the regular season to fine tune themselves to be at their best when state series gets underway the second week of May.

“In reality these are practice meets. The real meet is (the state meet),” Tiffany Spain said. “We just worry about getting better.”

Working toward that ultimate goal at the end of the season has taken on a new meaning this season for Tiffany Spain. Having her daughter be a part of the team is something she’s been looking forward to for a while and now that it’s finally here it’s been a joy.

“Watching her run and develop as a high school athlete gets me emotional sometimes,” Tiffany Spain said. “I’m just amazed at her development. I’m a proud mom-coach. I still get in her butt to be better. It’s amazing to see her blossom into the athlete that she is. We know she’s come a long way. She’s a hard worker and she’s hungry.”

