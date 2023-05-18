NEW HAVEN — John Daly didn't even need to watch the finish of the race.

When the St. Pius X coach saw Rachel Eimer cruising with the lead pack at the completion of the third lap, he knew.

"When I saw that she was there (with the leaders), I was pretty confident," Daly said. "I told her that if she was with the leaders with 150 meters to go, I was going to pick the grass. I knew it was over."

Daly, with freshly picked grass in his hands, beamed with pride as he greeted his senior distance runner at the finish line after she won the 1600-meter run in the Class 2 New Haven Sectional girls track and field meet.

"It feels great," Eimer said. "I feel like I've accomplished something. I'm pretty happy about it."

Eimer took home the title in the 1600 with a time of 5 minutes and 36.15 seconds. She also qualified in the 800 with a third-place finish in 2:31.25. Additionally, the senior distance runner was the third leg of the 1600-meter relay team that qualified for state.

The Missouri track and field state meet is Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City High School's Atkins Stadium. Events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. each day.

It's the second consecutive year Eimer qualified for state in the 1600, but the sectional title was her first.

"It makes me feel a little better about myself," Eimer said. "It means I accomplished a little more."

The Class 2 girls 1600 is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Through the first three laps of the four-lap sectional race, Eimer cruised with the pack, letting others dictate the pace. But as the group hit the bell lap, the lead runners began to pull away.

Eimer never lost contact.

As she hit the final corner to come home, Eimer made her move, surging to the front of the pack.

"Probably around the 200 meter-mark, my coach said to sprint, so I just went," Eimer said.

With humidity levels soaring past the 75% marker and the sun beating down on the competitors, Eimer used her experience as a cross-country runner and years running in the hot Missouri summers to her advantage.

"It's a lifetime of training to get to this point," Daly said. "I think it just breeds confidence. Get good at what you do, but also get confident because you will need that in life."

After missing out on a medal last year at state with a 10th-place finish in Class 2, the senior is hoping to end her high school career on the medal stand.

Jefferson's Wrigley competes with a smile

As soon as she broke away from the starting blocks, Margaret Wrigley had a grin plastered on her face that could be seen miles away.

The Jefferson sophomore grinned when she felt adrenaline flood her muscles as she pounded down the track.

This was what she loves, so why shouldn't she smile?

"Track makes me happy," Wrigley said. "That's why I was smiling. Track is my favorite sport."

The sophomore sensation wore a grin all day long as she punched her ticket to the Class 2 state meet in four different events.

"She works hard and always comes to practice with a good attitude," Jefferson coach Nicole Boyer said. "She's not afraid to work and it's definitely paid off in dividends."

Wrigley qualified for state as the sectional runner-up in the 100 and 200 and as a third-place finisher in long jump.

She also part of the Blue Jays' 400 relay team that won the sectional with a time of 50.54 seconds.

This is the second time in as many years the sophomore has qualified for state. After suffering through nerves last year, she's definitely prepared this year.

"I definitely think the experience will help me feel less nervous and happier," Wrigley said.

Boyer said she knew Wrigley was a competitive person and posted fast times as a middle schooler, so to see the times continue to fall for her didn't surprise the coach.

It helps having her work ethic.

"She doesn't complain much, she just comes to practice and does the work," Boyer said.