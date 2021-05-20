Track and field spotlight: Cattoor helps carry Jefferson's tradition into Class 2 state meet

Catryn Cattoor is the best thrower in Jefferson High history.
She also runs a dynamite third leg on the Blue Jays 400- and 800-meter relay teams.
Now, track and field athletes come in all shapes and sizes and they generally gravitate toward certain events. Sprinters are full of fast-twitch fiber and lean. Throwers are usually bigger, broader and powerful.
The 5-foot-7 Cattoor splits the difference.
“She’s always been on our relay teams,” Jefferson track coach Justin Horn said. “She was one of the fastest kids on the team.”
Because she’s a thrower and sprinter, Cattoor often spent meets this spring bustling from one event to the next. She’d try to get in her throws at the discus ring and then have to hustle over to the track to run the third leg of the 800 relay.
Cattoor, 18, said she got used to it, but there were some close calls.
And some missed calls.
“Our anchor leg this year it was her first year and it would freak her out,” Cattoor said with a laugh. “She’d call me. My phone would be ringing while I was throwing. I’d get there just in the nick of time.”
Cattoor’s time as a sprinter came to an end Saturday. Jefferson’s 400 and 800 relays teams finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the Class 2 Sectional 1 meet at South Callaway High. The top four finishers in each event advanced to Friday’s state championship meet at Jefferson City High.
For the second time in her four-year varsity career Cattoor qualified to compete at state. As a sophomore in 2019, she finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 117 feet, 5 inches. Her junior season was lost when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the spring season across the country.
Cattoor heads into this year’s state meet at the peak of her powers. She won the sectional meet title after she unleashed a personal best discus throw of 37.46 meters (122 feet, 11 inches). It’s the fourth-best throw for a Class 2 competitor this spring according to Milesplit and was the top qualifying mark last week from sectional meets.
She took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 10.49 meters (34 feet, 5 inches) but was not far off Tipton’s Lily Burns, who won the sectional with a throw of 34 feet, 8.25 inches.
Cattoor said the experience of competing at state as a sophomore will give her some idea of what she’s walking into. As a freshman she was an alternate and didn’t get in on the action as Jefferson finished as the Class 2 runner-up. The following year she got a taste and it wasn’t what she expected.
“Actively competing sophomore year, that was completely different,” Cattoor said. “It’s a different atmosphere when you’re competing against girls you’ve never competed against before.”
Cattoor has become another standout in what is Jefferson’s most consistently successful sport. The girls track team has won seven consecutive district championships and last week won its fifth consecutive sectional crown.
To think Cattoor very nearly didn’t come out for the track team as a freshman. She’d done some running and throwing in middle school but didn’t think she’d go out for track and field as a freshman. A high-level softball player and a good basketball player, she had other interests. One of her friends was on the fence about playing basketball but was dead set on joining the track team. Cattoor struck a deal. She’d go out for track if her friend joined her on the court.
“That’s how it happened,” Cattoor said.
This season Cattoor not only has solidified her place in school history, she’s become a cornerstone for the Jefferson program. She was the recipient of the Blue Jay Flight Award. Voted on by the team, it’s awarded to one athlete in the entire track program, boys and girls combined, that is the hardest worker, best teammate and shows excellent leadership.
“She won it hands down as she should have,” Horn said. “She’s a great kid and a great individual.”
Friday’s state meet will be Cattoor’s track and field swan song. Jefferson’s Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, she signed to play softball at Washington University. A catcher by trade, Cattoor’s bat was a lethal weapon last fall. She finished up her senior season with a .633 batting average, 15 combined doubles and triples, seven home runs, 32 runs scored and 30 runs batted in. She walked eight times, struck out three times and stole a team-high 18 bases.
Cattoor can play first base, third base or in the outfield, but catcher is where she’s most comfortable and has the most fun.
“There’s nothing quite like being in every, single play,” Cattoor said. “There’s really no better feeling. You get to do so much.”
Cattoor has done much in her four years at Jefferson. To think she nearly passed on track and field only to become one of the best athletes to pass through her school. She credits throws coach Paul Lipp with helping her become the best thrower in school history.
“He knows more ways to help me, it’s mostly been him,” Cattoor said. “It’s me chucking and then looking back at him to see what he has to say.”
She also said the upperclassmen that came before her showed her what it meant to be part of a successful program. It helped carry her to where she’s at now.
“(Last spring) we lost a lot of girls, but we still had that culture,” Cattoor said. “We want to win, it’s a tradition. In track we really have that mindset.”