Track and field spotlight: Cattoor helps carry Jefferson's tradition into Class 2 state meet

Catryn Cattoor is the best thrower in Jefferson High history.

She also runs a dynamite third leg on the Blue Jays 400- and 800-meter relay teams.

Now, track and field athletes come in all shapes and sizes and they generally gravitate toward certain events. Sprinters are full of fast-twitch fiber and lean. Throwers are usually bigger, broader and powerful.

The 5-foot-7 Cattoor splits the difference.

“She’s always been on our relay teams,” Jefferson track coach Justin Horn said. “She was one of the fastest kids on the team.”

Because she’s a thrower and sprinter, Cattoor often spent meets this spring bustling from one event to the next. She’d try to get in her throws at the discus ring and then have to hustle over to the track to run the third leg of the 800 relay.

Cattoor, 18, said she got used to it, but there were some close calls.

And some missed calls.

“Our anchor leg this year it was her first year and it would freak her out,” Cattoor said with a laugh. “She’d call me. My phone would be ringing while I was throwing. I’d get there just in the nick of time.”